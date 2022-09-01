New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On this day in history, September 1, 1864, Atlanta burned to the ground as rebel forces fled the city.

The collapse of the Georgia transit center marked a defining moment in the Civil War and later catapulted the great sweeping epic “Gone with the Wind” into global storytelling.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote in its chronicle of one of the most important days in American history, “With all supplies cut off, the Confederate army was forced to withdraw or risk being trapped and starved in the city.”

“[General John Bell] Hood ordered a retreat on September 1, and by midnight the last of his infantry were marching up McDonough Road (present-day Capitol Avenue and McDonough Boulevard) and out of town.”

The American Battlefield Trust writes, “The citizens, terrified of the Yankees’ capture of the city, attached themselves to the retreating southern columns.

“Before they left, the Confederate soldiers opened the army’s commissary warehouse to take what the civilians wanted.”

Rebel forces burned their ammunition wagons and set fire to much of the city.

“Twenty-eight cars were loaded with ammunition; set on fire, their explosions were so loud that General [William T.] Sherman in Jonesboro [about 17 miles away] claimed to have heard it,” the Trust reported.

Union soldiers marched into Atlanta the next day and raised the American flag over the city for the first time since Georgia seceded in January 1861.

“Atlanta is ours and fairly won,” Sherman telegraphed to Washington, DC on September 3.

The global success of “Gone with the Wind” catapulted Atlanta’s fiery collapse into the consciousness of Americans and the world.



Margaret Mitchell’s novel was published in 1936 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1937.

A 2014 Harris Interactive poll named it the most beloved book in American history—behind only the Bible.

Hollywood turned the book into one of the film industry’s most memorable blockbusters in 1939.

Inflation-adjusted ticket sales of $3.4 billion make “Gone With the Wind” the highest-grossing film of all time, Guinness World Records reported in 2014.

The Fall of Atlanta is the dramatic culmination of an extraordinary American story, in which the fate of a young city is tied to young protagonist Scarlett O’Hara.

“Atlanta belonged to her own generation,” author Mitchell wrote of O’Hara. “Crude with the ferocity of youth and headstrong and imprudent as himself.”

Atlanta was indeed a city in its youth in 1864. It was founded in 1837, before the fictional O’Hara in the novel was born.

Atlanta had fewer than 10,000 residents at the start of the Civil War.

Atlanta today is home to 500,000 people and a global economic powerhouse.

A city’s astonishing resurgence in the wake of its destruction has proven to be one of the most remarkable stories of urban growth in world history.

Pharmacist John S. Pemberton invented the formula for Coca-Cola in Atlanta in May 1886 — and it was first dispensed at Jacob’s Pharmacy just 22 years after the city was destroyed.

Coca-Cola is the largest consumer brand in the world today.

Modern Atlanta is also home to the world headquarters of Delta Airlines, UPS and Home Depot, among other major companies, the city boasts the busiest airport in the world.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sits at the crossroads of Europe, Africa and South and North America — and handles 75 million passengers annually, according to data from Airports Council International.