On this day in history July 29, 1958, President Dwight D. When Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, America dared to go where no one had gone before.

This act established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The act was a direct response to the Soviet Union’s successful launch of Sputnik, the first man-made satellite, in October 1957.

This success led to fears in the US and Western Europe that control of the final frontier would be handed to the Soviet Union.

Although this fear was short-lived.

The creation of NASA ushered in American dominance in space and a period of unparalleled discovery achievement in human history.

NASA quickly launched the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo space programs, each building on the success of the other.

On July 20, 1969, NASA experienced a major moment in history when Apollo 11 landed American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon—only 11 years after Eisenhower signed the Space Act.

No human has set foot on the moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972.

The creation of NASA joins a short list of Eisenhower’s greatest achievements—first as a general and then as president. He stands among the most influential figures in American history.

As the Supreme Allied Commander in World War II, Eisenhower masterfully held together a coalition of American, British, and French leaders despite egos and conflicting personal and national goals.

He orchestrated the D-Day invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944, the greatest single logistical and military achievement in human history.

And less than 3.5 years after America’s entry into the conflict, he brought about the total defeat and military disintegration of Nazi Germany.

His two-term presidency (1953-1961) proved to be a period of unprecedented American peace, prosperity, and world dominance.

Notably, he ended US involvement in the Korean War in 1953, created the US Interstate Highway System in 1956, and signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Then, in 1958, he inspired a brave new era of human exploration, this time of the cosmos.