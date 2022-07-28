New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Fourteenth Amendment, regarded by scholars and ordinary Americans as one of the most consequential guarantees of civil liberties in US history, was ratified as part of the Constitution by Secretary of State William Seward on this date – July 28, 1868.

It was ratified by Congress on June 13 and ratified by the requisite 28 of the then-37 states on July 9, 1868.

The Fourteenth Amendment encoded citizenship and due process for former slaves, and is remembered, admired, discussed, and debated today especially for its landmark “equal protection” clause.

Section 1 of the amendment states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

“No state shall make or enforce any law abridging the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

The passage is credited to Congressman John Bingham, R-Ohio, who is considered the principal author of the amendment, according to the Library of Congress.

The United States hastened to codify the freedoms gained at the terrible cost of human carnage during the conflict.

The Fourteenth Amendment was the second of three Reconstruction-era amendments, followed swiftly after the Civil War, as the United States rushed to encode the liberties gained at the terrible cost of human carnage during the conflict.

The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery. The Fifteenth Amendment granted the right to vote regardless of “race, color, or previous state of servitude” – but only to men at the time.

America’s revolutionary ideals were now more directly formalized in the Constitution, stating that “all men are created equal.”

In the US, the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause continues to fuel major constitutional debates today on major issues from abortion to gun rights.

“The 14th Amendment wrote the independence promise of liberty and equality into the Constitution,” declared the National Constitution Center.

“In many ways, the history of the modern Supreme Court is really the history of modern struggles over the meaning of the 14th Amendment.”