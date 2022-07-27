New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bob Hope, one of the most beloved figures in American culture and a titan of global entertainment, died on this date in history in Los Angeles on July 27, 2003 at the age of 100.

Leslie Townes Hope was born in London on May 29, 1903, and moved with her family to Ohio as a young child.

He cemented his legacy in the hearts of the American public as he entertained millions of soldiers through four foreign conflicts, from World War II in the 1940s to his final appearance in 1990 before the Gulf War.

“The first and only American to be made an honorary veteran of the United States Armed Forces, Bob Hope holds a special place in the national security pantheon,” the Defense Department wrote in a rare public statement on the death of a civilian.

“Even if he is no longer with us in life, he will always be there, in our hearts — cracking jokes, boosting courage and reminding the world what it means to be an American.”

Hope maintained an open pro-military stance during the Vietnam War, a conflict that was unpopular with many Americans and especially with his colleagues in entertainment.

He performed nine consecutive Christmas shows for American GIs in Vietnam from 1964 to 1972.

President George W. Bush ordered all public buildings and grounds, including naval vessels and military posts, to fly at half-staff on the day of Hope’s burial.

The President and members of the Legislature mourned the loss of Bob Hope

Hope performed, sang, danced and acted on stage, screen, radio and television and remains one of the world’s most famous stand-up comics.

He has collected an impressive array of honors and accolades.

Hope held the Oscars a record 19 times from 1940 to 1978, received national citations from both President John Kennedy and President Lyndon Johnson, and was the first civilian to receive the Order of the Sword from the United States Air Force — which recognizes “significant contributions. to the enlisted corps.”

The beloved entertainer began his Broadway career in 1932 in “Ballyhoo.”

Hope took his act outdoors, performing for a military audience on a march field in California.

He starred with WC Fields in the Hollywood production “Big Broadcast of 1938”, the first of 50 movies, during which he performed “Thanks for the Memories”.

It remained Hope’s signature song throughout his career.

He became a household name hosting the nationally syndicated radio variety program “The Pepsodent Show Starring Bob Hope” from a Los Angeles studio.

On May 6, 1941, as World War II raged across two oceans and America began to mobilize for its inevitable entry into the conflict, Hope took his act outdoors, performing for a military audience at March Field in California.

American entertainment will never be the same.

“That day, he found his most cherished audience, the armed forces,” says So Ready for the Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope, a traveling exhibit presented by the National World War II Museum.

“During the war, only nine of Hope’s 144 broadcasts were recorded in the studio. The rest were performed in front of the troops,” the exhibit reports.

“He was unwavering in his support of service members,” the USO said in a 2021 tribute to Hope.

“It has nothing to do with position or conflict.”