The US Postal System was created on July 26, 1775 under the leadership of Benjamin Franklin.

The Second Continental Congress met shortly after the Battles of Lexington and Concord in April as they prepared to declare independence from the British the following year.

It also began the optimistic but provocative task of building the infrastructure of a future independent nation.

On this day in 1775, Congress resolved: “That a Postmaster General be appointed for the United Colonies . . . and as many deputies as he shall think fit and necessary. That a line of posts be appointed by the direction of the Postmaster General, from Falmouth, in New England, to Savannah, in Georgia, at as many crosses as he shall think fit.” with the post.

Franklin served as postmaster for Philadelphia beginning in 1737 and became the colony’s postmaster in 1753.

In 1774 the British authorities fired him as punishment for his stance and activities in favor of American independence.

The Continental Congress appointed him its first postmaster, a position he held until November 7, 1776.

Among other accomplishments in his career, Franklin made it possible to send and receive correspondence between New York and Philadelphia in less than 24 hours, according to History.com — a remarkable feat for his time.

“Under Franklin and his immediate successors, the postal system primarily communicated between Congress and the military,” noted the U.S. Postal Service in “An American History,” the official mail system published in 2020.

“Postmasters and post riders were exempted from military duties, so there would be no interruption in service,” it added.

The postal system encouraged the free exchange of ideas that colonial leaders felt was necessary for independence.

Ben Franklin made it possible to send and receive correspondence between New York and Philadelphia in less than 24 hours.

“As the first American communications network, our postal system not only facilitated trade and strengthened the bonds of family and friendship—it united a nation,” the US Postal Service report said.

“The Founding Fathers believed that a democratic form of government depended on the free exchange of news, ideas, and opinions to succeed.”

“The first major postal act was passed [the U.S.] In 1792 Congress encouraged the exchange of newspapers to ensure the success of democracy by allowing them to travel through the US mail at very low postage rates – in some cases for free.”

Americans can experience the post office of Ben Franklin’s time today at the Be Free Franklin Post Office and Museum in Philadelphia.

It is the only colonial post office operated by the US Postal Service today.

Letters and postcards sent from this location are stamped with Postmaster Benjamin Franklin’s cancellation, “B. Free Franklin,” written in script.

The Franklin canceled stamp is a souvenir for many Americans today.

In Franklin’s time there were only 75 post offices in the United States. Today, there are more than 31,000, according to the USPS.