85 years ago today in American history – on July 22, 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s attempt was rejected.

FDR was buoyed by his landslide victory over Republican challenger and Kansas governor Alf Landon in the 1936 presidential election.

He won a second term in office with 46 of 48 states and 60.8% of the popular vote.

While Roosevelt intended to use a mandate from the American people to expand the Supreme Court with justices favorable to his reforms, the Justice Department struck down his New Deal programs as unconstitutional.

He lobbied for the Judiciary Reform Bill of 1937 in one of his famous “fireside chats” in a speech to the nation in March.

The then president accused the Supreme Court of overruling it — and refusing to hear 87 percent of the cases brought before it by private lawyers.

FDR’s plan became a stone wall of bipartisan opposition.

Chief Justice Charles Evan Hughes politely dismissed the president’s claims that the court was overcrowded.

And the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Henry F. Ashurst, D-Ariz. Hearings on the bill were delayed.

In 1937 the Senate had 76 Democrats and only 16 Republicans.

Yet it rejected Roosevelt’s plan outright, striking down the judicial reform bill by a vote of 70–20 on July 22.

The bill was sent back to committee, where the language calling for the court to be packed was removed.