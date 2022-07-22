closer
85 years ago today in American history – on July 22, 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s attempt was rejected.

FDR was buoyed by his landslide victory over Republican challenger and Kansas governor Alf Landon in the 1936 presidential election.

He won a second term in office with 46 of 48 states and 60.8% of the popular vote.

While Roosevelt intended to use a mandate from the American people to expand the Supreme Court with justices favorable to his reforms, the Justice Department struck down his New Deal programs as unconstitutional.

In October 1936, at a massive Democratic rally in New York City's Madison Square Garden, President Franklin D. Roosevelt (left) is shown in the final speech of his 1936 election campaign. Elections, won 46 out of 48 states.

He lobbied for the Judiciary Reform Bill of 1937 in one of his famous “fireside chats” in a speech to the nation in March.

The then president accused the Supreme Court of overruling it — and refusing to hear 87 percent of the cases brought before it by private lawyers.

FDR’s plan became a stone wall of bipartisan opposition.

President Roosevelt delivers one of his "fireside chat" radio broadcasts in this 1930s photo. FDR announced his plan to pack the Supreme Court in a "fireside chat" to the nation in March 1937.

Chief Justice Charles Evan Hughes politely dismissed the president’s claims that the court was overcrowded.

And the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Henry F. Ashurst, D-Ariz. Hearings on the bill were delayed.

FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court and lobbied for it in a "fireside chat" — but on July 22, 1937, the Democrat-controlled Senate rejected the bid outright.

In 1937 the Senate had 76 Democrats and only 16 Republicans.

Yet it rejected Roosevelt’s plan outright, striking down the judicial reform bill by a vote of 70–20 on July 22.

The bill was sent back to committee, where the language calling for the court to be packed was removed.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.