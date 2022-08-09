New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jesse Owens, one of the most electrifying stars in track and field history – and whose record-breaking speed and athleticism put Adolf Hitler to shame on the world stage – won his fourth gold medal in history today, August 9, at the Berlin Olympics. , 1936.

“The African-American son of a shareholder and grandson of slaves single-handedly crushed Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy,” ESPN wrote in 2000, naming Owens the no. 6th on the list of the greatest North American athletes of the 20th century.

Jesse Owens ran the first leg of the 4×100 relay as he and American teammates Foy Draper, Ralph Metcalf and Frank Wyckoff won with a world-record time of 39.8 seconds.

Jesse Owens was inducted as a member of the inaugural Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame class

That was 1.3 seconds better than silver medalists Italy.

Germany took the third place.

The mark of the US relay team has stood for 20 years.

It was Owens’ last gold medal at the Berlin Games.

In the previous week, he had set world bests in the 100 meters (10.3 seconds, Olympic record), 200 meters (20.7 seconds, world record) and long jump (8.06 meters, short of his own world record of 8.13 meters).

“For one week in the summer of 1936, on the hallowed soil of the Fatherland, the master athlete disgraced the master race,” declared ESPN.

Owens was just 22 years old at the time.

He began an outstanding collegiate career at Ohio State University.

“The 21-year-old Owens averaged a world record every nine minutes,” the International Olympic Committee said in a profile of Owens and his seemingly superhuman accomplishments.

Owens is admired not only in the US but also among sports fans around the world.

He was one of the BBC’s six finalists for Sports Personality of the Century in 1999, alongside the likes of global soccer star Pele of Brazil and American boxer Muhammad Ali, taking top honors voted for by the British public.

Owens, who died in 1980, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1990.

According to the US House of Representatives, he represented “the highest expression of national admiration for distinguished achievements and contributions”.

“The Berlin Games should have been a demonstration of Hitler’s doctrines of the superiority of the master race,” President George HW Bush said as he presented the award to the runner’s widow, Ruth Owens.

“It was an unrivaled athletic triumph. But more than that, it was truly a triumph for all of humanity.”