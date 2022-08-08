New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Washington, DC, on August 8, 1975, has been emitting a lot of buzz over the phrase “global warming,” coined on this day in history.

“Are We on the Brink of Global Warming?” In an article published in the journal Science, the late Columbia University geologist Wallace S. Broker wrote.

This is considered the first use of a phrase that is at the center of the American culture wars today.

“We may be surprised by the climate,” wrote Brocker, who studied ocean sediments and what they revealed about the ebb and flow of the polar ice caps during the Ice Age.

Brocker discovered that periods of sudden global warming were caused by changes in ocean patterns.

A slow period of glacier growth, the formation of the Ice Age, was followed by rapid melting of the ice caps.

Before humans burned fossil fuels, it found six periods of glaciation and rapid warming over the past 440,000 years.

But mankind’s modern industrial activities risked accelerating the pattern, Brocker warned.

“The onset of an era of CO2-induced warming may be more dramatic than in the absence of natural climate variability,” they wrote.

Brocker has been called a “climate change prophet”.

Yet their work bears little resemblance to the apocalyptic visions espoused by today’s global alarmists such as Al Gore, John Kerry and President Joe Biden.

Brocker’s research blatantly rejected the conventional scientific wisdom and climate hysteria of the 1970s.

Researchers and global alarmists in the major media of the 1970s declared that mankind was doomed to a new ice age.

They warned that there was an ice sheet suddenly rushing down from the polar ice caps.

“We can’t make good predictions about future climate change.” – Wallace Broker

Time, Newsweek, and The New York Times, among other outlets, all cited the current research as they issued severe ice age warnings in 1975, the same year Brocker’s study was published.

The New York Times wrote on May 21, three months before Brocker warned about global warming, that “a major cooling of the climate tomorrow or later is widely considered inevitable.”

Instead of calls for alarm and financial doom, the broker issued a call for more science.

“Our efforts to understand and ultimately predict these changes must be redoubled,” he said in the final words of his Science study.

Brocker was the Newbery Professor of Geology at the Columbia Climate School, which before his death in 2019 called him “communicatingly one of the world’s greatest geologists.”

The father of global warming rejected the war on fossil fuels, as the Biden administration and global alarmists are currently advocating.

“While Brocker is an advocate of alternative fuels, he is realistic about humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels — especially in industrialized nations,” Columbia University declared in a biography of the distinguished scholar.

Instead, he advocated a plan to make better use of the waste generated by burning fossil fuels.

“The alternative is to let them industrialize but take care of the problem by capturing and storing CO2.”

“I think we have a choice and the choice is to let them industrialize but take care of the problem by capturing and storing CO2,” he told the BBC.

“We have to learn to capture CO2 and bury it – just like we learned to collect and dispose of waste. [and] Sewage … we have assumed stewardship of the planet and with it we have a responsibility to take care of it.”

“Burning fossil fuels is not bad,” he wrote in his 2008 book, “Fixing Climate: What Past Climate Changes Reveal About the Current Threat — And How to Counter It.”

“What’s worse is putting waste into the environment.”

The geologist did not identify himself as the father of global warming.

He offered his students a $200 reward if they could find an earlier use of the phrase.

In recent years “global warming” has been replaced by the scientifically neutered “climate change” as the data on warming and the influence of mankind on naturally occurring geological, atmospheric and climatic processes have become less clear.

“The climate system has jumped from one mode of operation to another in the past,” Brocker wrote.

“We’re trying to understand how Earth’s climate system is structured, so we can understand what’s needed to trigger the mode switch. Until we do that, we can’t make good predictions about future climate change.”