The United States Coast Guard, charged with the mission of ensuring the nation’s maritime safety, security and stewardship, was established on this day in history on August 4, 1790 by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

Originally called the Revenue Marine Service, the Coast Guard was established eight years before the US Navy.

“The Coast Guard is a federal law enforcement agency and military force, and as such is a loyal defender of the United States in peacetime and war,” states the service’s recruiting arm GoCoastGuard.com.

“In times of war, or at the direction of the President, the Coast Guard functions under the Department of the Navy, protecting the nation against terrorism and foreign threats.”

According to USCGBoating.org, the service has 43,000 active-duty members, with another 38,000 reservists and auxiliary members.

Coast Guard maritime rescue missions save 3,500 lives a year.

Hamilton, after establishing the service, issued lengthy instructions to its commanders in a letter dated June 4, 1791.

Hamilton reminded them that, in the new republic, their federal agency had limited its critical functions by statute—a very new concept in human history at that time.

“It is your duty to seize ships and goods when they come to your notice in cases of confiscation for violation of revenue laws,” wrote Hamilton.

“But all the power you can exercise is to be found in certain provisions of law, and the rule must be with you not to use it with anything you are not expressly invested with.”

The Revenue Marine, later the Revenue Cutter Service, was renamed the Coast Guard after its merger with the US Life Saving Service in 1915.

The Coast Guard counts among its heroes Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro. He received the Medal of Honor for his bravery during World War II’s Guadalcanal campaign for leading the evacuation of 500 Marines from the beach.

Munro risked his life in the attempt.

He was shot in the back of his skull by a Japanese bullet and died a short time later as the last Marines were dragged off the beach to fight again.

Among the Marines Monroe rescued: Lt. Col. Chesty Puller (later a lieutenant general), a hero of three conflicts and still celebrated in military lore as the most decorated Marine in American history.

Puller himself nominated Munro for the Medal of Honor.

“By his outstanding leadership, expert planning and fearless devotion to duty, he and his brave comrades undoubtedly saved many lives that otherwise would have perished,” reads Munro’s Medal of Honor citation.

It was under the Treasury Department until 1967, when it was transferred to the Department of Transportation.

The Coast Guard joined the Department of Homeland Security in 2003 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Coast Guard serves many of the nation’s most important and most dangerous missions.

When the US abolished the importation of slaves in 1808, the Coast Guard was charged with enforcing the law and ending human trafficking on the high seas.

The Coast Guard provided many combat missions overseas, most notably in the many amphibious landings of World War II.

Hundreds of Coast Guardsmen have been killed in battle over the years.

Fifteen Coast Guardsmen died on D-Day, June 6, 1944, the invasion of Normandy, according to the Coast Guard Historian’s Office.

A long list of famous Americans have served the nation in the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard today is charged with lifesaving operations in American waters and enforcement of US immigration and narcotics laws.

The Coast Guard offloaded a record $1.4 billion in marijuana and cocaine in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in August 2021.

Among them: newscaster Walter Cronkite, actor Humphrey Bogart and heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey, who participated in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945, the last pitched battle of World War II.