The Harrier jump jet, a highly innovative fighter aircraft that helped solve many operational problems for military planners, made its first flight on this day in history, August 31, 1966.

Developed in the United Kingdom, this fighter jet is known for its eye-popping vertical and short take-off and landing (V/STOL) capabilities and helicopter-like hovering capabilities.

“It can also operate from motorways, main roads or forest clearing hidden under camouflage nets in missions,” writes the National Museum of Scotland of the warplane’s appeal to military leaders.

“As a result, Harriers will be nearly impossible to detect and destroy.”

A modern incarnation, the Boeing AV-8B Harrier II, is operated today by the United States Marine Corps.

“The AV-8B Harrier II is the only short takeoff, vertical landing jet aircraft in the US military’s current inventory,” Military.com reports.

RAF Sea Harriers killed 20 Argentine soldiers while suffering zero losses in the Falklands War.

“Like every aircraft in the fleet, this aircraft is used for multiple missions,” the same source reported, “including attacking and destroying surface and air targets, escorting helicopters, engaging in air-to-air defense, providing reconnaissance and applying missiles. , offensive and defensive support with an arsenal of bombs and 25-millimeter guns.”

The aircraft made its first flight for Hawker Siddeley Aviation, which became part of British Aerospace in 1977.

British Aerospace later produced the aircraft with McDonnell Douglas, which later merged with Boeing in 1997.

“Within a year” of the first flight on August 31, 1966, “the RAF ordered the production of 60 aircraft,” UK defense contractor BAE Systems reported in a history of the aircraft.

“The first RAF squadron to be equipped with the Hawker Harrier GR.1 was RAF No. 1 Squadron at RAF Wittering, marking the start of more than four decades of RAF service when they received their aircraft in April 1969.”

A carrier-based version, the Sea Harrier, made global headlines for the Royal Air Force in 1982 during the Falklands War with Argentina.

British warplanes shot down 20 Argentine soldiers while sustaining zero casualties, according to military reports.

Art Knowles, a retired Marine Corps test pilot, bought a 1979 British Sea Harrier in 2006 and shipped it to the United States, where he became the first known civilian to fly the fighter.

In a 2014 interview, Nalls told NPR, “I’ve had the great fortune to fly a series of about 75 different models of airplanes.

“Most of them, pretty exciting. F-18, F-16. But my absolute favorite is the Harrier and always will be.”