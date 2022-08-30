New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On this day in history on August 30, 1967, Thurgard Marshall became the first black justice to be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

In the same year, following the retirement of Justice Tom Clarke, President Lyndon B. Marshall was appointed to the Supreme Court by Johnson.

At Marshall’s confirmation hearing, some southern senators expressed concern about his liberal views and activism, the National History Center reported.

On this day in history, August 29, 1966, The Beatles played their last live paid concert

But most of the Judiciary Committee senators noted Marshall’s admirable and desirable qualities such as “thoughtfulness, care, patience, reasonableness, judicial temperament, and a balanced approach to controversial and complex national issues.”

According to the National Events Center, the full floor vote and debate took about six hours on August 30.

Marshall was ultimately confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 69-11 and was sworn in twice – one in September 1967 and the other in October 1967, when he first took the bench.

Marshall remained on the Supreme Court for 24 years – voting in favor of abortion rights and against the death penalty during his time on the high court.

Schumer’s False Claim Supreme Court Was All ‘White Men’ Until 1981, Ignoring Thurgood Marshall

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Marshall continued a lifelong commitment to ensuring equal rights for all individuals, especially minorities.

As a child with an appreciation for the US Constitution, Marshall aimed to attend law school after graduating from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania in 1930.

He was expelled from the University of Maryland School of Law, however, due to the school’s segregation policy; Instead, he graduated magna cum laude in 1933 from Howard University Law School.

On this day in history, August 5, 1957, ‘American Bandstand’ made its national debut.

Marshall later successfully sued the Maryland School of Law for the school’s unfair admissions policy, History.com reports.

The lawyer eventually opened a private practice in his home state of Maryland and began working with the Baltimore NAACP.

In 1940, at the age of 32, he became Chief Advocate of the Bar Association.

Marshall soon developed a reputation as one of the nation’s leading advocates for individual rights.

He won 29 of the 32 cases argued before the Supreme Court.

On this day in history, August 26, 1939, an MLB game was televised for the first time

All these cases in Plessy Vs. Ferguson challenged the “separate but equal” doctrine established in the landmark case, History.com noted.

Perhaps the pinnacle of Marshall’s legal career was represented by his victory in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case, which began desegregating America’s schools.

Marshall’s work in 1961, President John F. Kennedy, who appointed him to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit—a position he held until 1965.

Click here to get the Fox News app

As the SCOTUS Blog pointed out — Marshall stepped down from his SCOTUS seat in 1991 due to health concerns and age — but his legacy of advocating for individual rights lives on.