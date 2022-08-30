off
Fox Nation examines the life and legacy of Special Judge Thurgood Marshall

Justice Thurgood Marshall’s former clerk discusses the veteran judge’s life and legacy and the Fox Nation show highlighting Marshall’s accomplishments.

On this day in history on August 30, 1967, Thurgard Marshall became the first black justice to be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

In the same year, following the retirement of Justice Tom Clarke, President Lyndon B. Marshall was appointed to the Supreme Court by Johnson.

At Marshall’s confirmation hearing, some southern senators expressed concern about his liberal views and activism, the National History Center reported.

But most of the Judiciary Committee senators noted Marshall’s admirable and desirable qualities such as “thoughtfulness, care, patience, reasonableness, judicial temperament, and a balanced approach to controversial and complex national issues.”

Thurgood Marshall takes his seat as the first black member of the United States Supreme Court.

(Getty Images)

According to the National Events Center, the full floor vote and debate took about six hours on August 30.

Marshall was ultimately confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 69-11 and was sworn in twice – one in September 1967 and the other in October 1967, when he first took the bench.

Marshall remained on the Supreme Court for 24 years – voting in favor of abortion rights and against the death penalty during his time on the high court.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Marshall continued a lifelong commitment to ensuring equal rights for all individuals, especially minorities.

Thurgood Marshall (left), Charles Houston, and Donald Gaines Murray filed a desegregation lawsuit against the University of Maryland in 1935.

(Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

As a child with an appreciation for the US Constitution, Marshall aimed to attend law school after graduating from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania in 1930.

He was expelled from the University of Maryland School of Law, however, due to the school’s segregation policy; Instead, he graduated magna cum laude in 1933 from Howard University Law School.

Marshall later successfully sued the Maryland School of Law for the school’s unfair admissions policy, History.com reports.

The lawyer eventually opened a private practice in his home state of Maryland and began working with the Baltimore NAACP.

NAACP attorney William T. Coleman Jr., lead attorney Thurgood Marshall (center) and Willie A. Branton appeared before a special session of the Supreme Court in the Little Rock school integration case on August 28, 1958.

(Getty Images)

In 1940, at the age of 32, he became Chief Advocate of the Bar Association.

Marshall soon developed a reputation as one of the nation’s leading advocates for individual rights.

He won 29 of the 32 cases argued before the Supreme Court.

All these cases in Plessy Vs. Ferguson challenged the “separate but equal” doctrine established in the landmark case, History.com noted.

The Supreme Court released this official photograph of the High Court in 1982. The judges are — left to right, front row — Thurgood Marshall; William J. Brennan Jr.; Chief Justice Warren Burger; Byron R. White; Harry A. Blackman. Back row, left to right, are John Paul Stevens; Lewis F. Powell, Jr.; William H. Rehnquist; and Sandra Day O'Connor.

(Bateman via Getty Images)

Perhaps the pinnacle of Marshall’s legal career was represented by his victory in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case, which began desegregating America’s schools.

Marshall’s work in 1961, President John F. Kennedy, who appointed him to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit—a position he held until 1965.

As the SCOTUS Blog pointed out — Marshall stepped down from his SCOTUS seat in 1991 due to health concerns and age — but his legacy of advocating for individual rights lives on.

