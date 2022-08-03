New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Statue of Liberty, perhaps the most famous symbol of American ideals and exceptionalism, was reopened on this day in history, August 3, 2004, after the 9/11 attacks.

The globally recognized landmark was closed to the public for nearly three years after the destruction of the nearby World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Lady Liberty stood a little more than a mile across New York Harbor watching the mayhem in Lower Manhattan that day.

“This beacon of hope and freedom is once more open to the people, sending a reassuring message to the world that liberty is alive and shining brighter than ever in New York,” said then-Gov. For George Patak, he reopened the Statue of Liberty along with then NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg along with Interior Secretary Gale Norton, other officials and the public.

The ceremony featured pomp and circumstance, including a rendition of “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and the National Anthem by a military choir.

But the incident occurred amid concerns about terrorist attacks on the country long after 9/11. New York City, nearby Newark, NJ and Washington, DC, faced terror threats in the days leading up to the reopening ceremony.

“I think it shows the world that freedom cannot be intimidated,” Craig Manson, assistant secretary of the interior, said before the festivities.

“Despite raising the alert levels, we’re still going ahead with the restart, which I think is important.”

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was opened to the public in 1886. It was designed by the French sculptor Frédéric Bartholdi; He visited the United States in 1871 after serving his country in the Franco-Prussian War.

Lady Liberty’s internal metal framework was designed by Gustave Eiffel, who soon began building the iconic tower in Paris that bears his name.

The Statue of Liberty has been closed for various reasons throughout history.

It was closed for two years from 1984 to 1986 for extensive restoration work ahead of its centenary.

The scaffolding surrounding the Statue of Liberty became a pop-culture icon of the 1980s, appearing in everything from movies to music videos.

The National Historic Landmark was closed for eight months following Superstorm Sandy in October 2012, reopening on July 4, 2013.

The Statue of Liberty was closed to the public again for four months at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, before a phased reopening in July.

Visitors can access the statue’s famous flame for the first 30 years of its existence.

But public access to the torch ended after the fatal “Black Tom Explosion” of July 30, 1916.

As the US contemplated entering World War I, German spies sabotaged a barge in New York harbor loaded with 2 million pounds of arms and ammunition destined for the Allies in Europe. The terrible explosion was as far away as Philadelphia.

Remarkably, it killed only four people, but caused $500 million in damage in New Jersey and New York City.

The Torch of the Statue of Liberty was one of the structures damaged by the blast fragments.

In the 106 years since Black Tom’s attack, it has only been open to National Park Service officials.