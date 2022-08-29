New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On this day in history, August 29, 1966, The Beatles reunited for their final live performance.

The concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco was never announced as the band’s last dance, but there was much speculation that the boys were calling it quits, according to The Beatles Bible.

Although the Fab Four made a surprise appearance on the roof of the Apple building in London on January 30, 1969, Ringo Starr wrote in an anthology that the Candlestick Park performance would be the band’s official debut.

“There’s a big buzz in Candlestick Park that this is over,” Starr wrote in the anthology.

“At that San Francisco gig it felt like it might be the last time, but I never felt 100% sure until we got back to London.”

The star revealed that bandmate John Lennon is itching to let go more than anyone else.

“He said he had enough,” he wrote.

Although the Beatles are recognized around the world – including by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – as one of the most influential bands of all time, the group’s final performance was not particularly show-stopping.

While the park had a capacity of 42,500 people, according to The Beatles Bible, only 25,000 tickets were sold, leaving large gaps in the seating sections.

The Beatles’ playing fees were about $90,000 — while fans paid $4.50 to $6.50 per ticket.

Due to low ticket sales and the arrangement that 15% of sales would go to the city of San Francisco, the show was a financial loss for promoter Tempo Productions.

Candlestick Park was originally the home of Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants.

The stage was on the field just behind second base. He stood five feet tall.

The August 29 show started at 8pm, with supporting acts The Remains, Bobby Hebb, The Circle and Ronettes.

The show’s emcee, “Emperor” Gene Nelson of KYA 1260 AM radio, described the August night as “cold, foggy and stormy” in Keith Badman’s book “The Beatles of the Record.”

“The funniest thing tonight was one of the warm-up acts, Bobby Hebb. He stood on stage at Candlestick Park, with the fog and the wind, and he sang ‘Sunny’!” he said

Nelson remarked that it was difficult to leave the event, especially since the Beatles were “taking their time” backstage.

“There was chaos in the dressing room,” he said. “There was a huge crowd of people. The press tried to get a pass for their kids, and the singer Joan Baez was there. Any local celebrity in town was in the dressing room.”

“They were having a party over there. They were having a great time, while I was busting buns off at second base!”

According to The Beatles Bible, the band finally took the stage at 9:27pm and played an 11-song setlist.

These include “Rock and Roll Music,” “She’s a Woman,” “I Need Somebody,” “Day Tripper,” “Babies in Black,” “I Feel Good,” “Yesterday,” “I Wanna Be Yours.” Songs included “Man,” “Nowhere Man,” “Paperback Writer” and “Tall Tall Sally.”

George Harrison said he set up a camera with a “fisheye, wide-angle lens” above the amplifier.

Realizing the performance would be their last, Lennon and McCartney brought a camera on stage to document the moment.

They took selfie-style photos of the crowd and themselves — way ahead of their time.

“Ringo got off the drums and we took a picture with our backs to the audience, because we knew it was the last show,” Harrison said.

McCartney set out to fully remember the moment by asking Beatles press officer Tony Barrow to capture the concert on audio cassette.

“I remember Paul said at the very last minute, ‘Do you have your cassette recorder?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure,'” Barrow said in “The Beatles Off the Record.”

“Then Paul said, ‘Would you tape it? Tape the show,’ which I did.”

Barrow described the performance as “nothing special” compared to other shows except for some extra musical ad-libs.

Barrow recorded 30 minutes of the show on one side of the tape, which was cut during the final song, “Tall Tall Sally”.

Only two copies were made – one for McCartney and one for Barrow – but bootleg recordings have since surfaced widely.

Barrow wrote in his book “John, Paul, George, Ringo and Me,” “If you’ve heard a bootleg version of the final concert ending during ‘Long Tall Sally,’ it’s either Paul’s copy or mine.”

“But we never knew the music thief!”