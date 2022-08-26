off
The Cincinnati Reds visited the Brooklyn Dodgers and split a double-header at Ebbets Field as Major League Baseball was televised for the first time on this day in history, August 26, 1939.

“No monitors, just two cameras at Ebbets Field,” said Dodgers radio announcer Red Barber, who called the game for TV, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I had to look to see which red light was on, then figure out its direction.”

A pivotal moment in broadcasting history occurred during the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City, seen as an opportunity to showcase the emerging technology of television.

The audience was less.

CBS Radio sports announcer Red Barber prepares to broadcast a baseball game on CBS television — Brooklyn Dodgers vs. Boston Braves, night game at Ebbets Field, postponed due to rain, May 14, 1948.

“Regular programming did not yet exist, and very few people owned television sets—there were only 400 in the New York area,” History.com reports.

Many sets were only 5-inch models.

“Regular network broadcasting did not begin in the United States until 1946, and it was not until the mid-1950s that television sets became more common in American homes.”

But the program launched the multi-billion dollar industry of televised sports.

Cover of a book of valid tickets for the New York World's Fair, New York, NY, 1939. The fair became a proving ground for television broadcast technology, including the first televised presidential appearance and the first televised baseball game.

The NFL alone, the world’s most valuable sports league, generates more than $3 billion per season in TV rights, according to Forbes.

The 1939 World’s Fair was held at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the New York City Borough of Queens.

As many as 50 million people attended the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

It is today the site of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the US Open, and is right next to Citi Field, home of the National League New York Mets.

The fair ran for over a year in two seasons from April 1939 to October 1940 and was attended by 50 million people according to various estimates.

First televised baseball game, August 26, 1939. Bucky Walters of the Cincinnati Reds pitched a two-hit game against the Brooklyn Dodgers, scoring one of the Reds' runs in a big eighth inning. The Reds scored all of their runs in the eighth inning and defeated the Dodgers 5-2. Walters is shown scoring here as Dodgers catcher Babe Phelps rolls in the dirt after dropping the ball.

First televised baseball game, August 26, 1939. Bucky Walters of the Cincinnati Reds pitched a two-hit game against the Brooklyn Dodgers, scoring one of the Reds’ runs in a big eighth inning. The Reds scored all of their runs in the eighth inning and defeated the Dodgers 5-2. Walters is shown scoring here as Dodgers catcher Babe Phelps rolls in the dirt after dropping the ball.
(Getty Images)

It proved to be a landmark event on television, not just in sports broadcasting.

D-DAY 78 YEARS LATER: HOW FDR’S POWERFUL PRAYER UNITED AMERICANS

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt attended the World’s Fair in April 1939, becoming the first president to appear on television.

In 1978 Red Barber joined Mel Allen as the first broadcaster to be honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game.

Electronics companies used the event to market their latest products.

“After years of additional research and millions of dollars, RCA demonstrated an all-electronic black-and-white television system at the 1939 New York World’s Fair,” the company reports on its website.

Announcer Barber, who was traded away from the Reds by the Dodgers before the 1939 season, parlayed his unique role in sports broadcasting history into a legendary career.

He was inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 1973 – and in 1978 joined Mel Allen as the first broadcaster to be honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game.

