When President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Organic Act into law on this day in history on August 25, 1916, the United States took a bold step toward developing and protecting the world’s largest park system.

The act essentially created the National Park Service, “a new federal bureau within the Department of the Interior responsible for protecting the department of 35 national parks and monuments and those not yet established,” according to the service’s own official history.

The NPS today manages more than 400 protected reservations in all 50 states, while welcoming over 300 million visitors annually.

It employs around 20,000 people.

America the Beautiful: 50 Must-Sees That Tell Our National Story

The United States signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act on March 1, 1872, under President Ulysses S. Grant established the world’s first national park.

Yosemite, Mount Rainier and Crater Lake national parks soon followed.

The country is in a frenzy to protect its vast forests and historical sites.

But there was a problem.

The National Park Service manages more than 400 protected reservations, welcoming 300 million visitors a year.

“Although more than a dozen national parks have been designated [1916]Along with 30 national monuments, the regions functioned with little oversight,” National Geographic reported in 2015.

On Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, 150 Fascinating Facts About America’s First National Park

“Opportunists hungry for the parks’ natural resources took advantage. Poachers targeted the abundant wildlife.”

National Geographic added, “San Francisco boosters convinced Congress to fill Yosemite’s Hetchee Valley as a reservoir for city residents.”

Organic law is intended to address those problems by bringing greater stewardship to the system.

A Yellowstone National Park official said the foot was floating in a hot spring linked to the July death

It gave the National Park Service, the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, the dual mission of “conserving park resources and promoting their use and enjoyment ‘in such manner and by such means’ for the future.”

The US National Park system today covers approximately 133,000 square miles.

That’s the size of the country of Germany – and bigger than Poland, Italy or the United Kingdom.

Combined, America’s national parks are larger than 170 of the world’s 234 countries.

“The Organic Act is one of this nation’s most important statutory mandates to protect our natural and cultural heritage,” former NPS Deputy Director Stephen Martin told lawmakers in Congress in 2005.

“The National Park System, established by the Organic Act, is often cited as America’s best idea,” Martin added, “as described by President Bush in a proclamation for National Parks Week as America’s gift to the world.”