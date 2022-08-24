New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House, the US Capitol, and other federal buildings in Washington, DC, were looted and burned by British troops on this day in history, August 24, 1814.

The shocking attack on the heart of American sovereignty marked the depths of the War of 1812 for the United States — the lowest point in the nation’s history.

President James Madison and First Lady Dolly Madison fled the capital separately, returning days later to find the city in ruins.

Thomas Fleming wrote in his 2009 book “The Intimate Lives of the Founding Fathers” that “one hundred and fifty men broke windows and stacked White House furniture in the middle of various rooms,” an excerpt from Smithsonian Magazine.

“Outside, 50 thieves surrounded the house with oil-soaked rags on poles,” Fleming said.

“At a signal from the admiral, men with torches set the rags on fire, and flaming pillars flew through the shattered windows like flaming spears.”

British soldiers ate food and drank wine left on the White House dinner table, walking around with the president’s hats attached to bayonets.

“The ensuing fire reduced all but one of the capital city’s principal public buildings to smoking ruins, and only a torrential rainstorm saved the Capitol from total destruction,” the US Senate’s official version of events stated.

Dolly Madison famously commanded a crew to rescue a treasured portrait of George Washington from the hands of the British.

The confident young nation declared war on Great Britain in 1812, 36 years after its declaration of independence — and just 23 years after the country became a constitutional republic — over America’s maritime rights.

“The burning of government buildings by the British was a humiliating defeat that struck at the symbolic heart of the nation,” the White House Historical Association said.

However, it also noted that “from the ashes of that bitter blow, a resilient nation has emerged stronger and more unified.”

Among other responses: Just three weeks later American troops survived the horrific bombardment of Fort McHenry by the British Navy.

This remarkable display of American resolve inspired Francis Scott Key to write a poem of national survival and resilience.

With the nation’s capital in ruins just 40 miles away, this incredible display of American determination against all odds inspired Francis Scott Key to write a poem of national survival and resilience, proudly proclaiming “Our flag still stands.”

The words “The Star Spangled Banner” became the national anthem in 1931.

The attack on Washington also reshaped the future of the national library.

“The Library of Congress in the Capitol’s North Wing has been destroyed,” the Library of Congress reported in 2015.

“To compensate for the ravages of British destruction,” former US President Thomas Jefferson offered to sell his personal collection of books, the largest and most comprehensive in the United States at the time.”

The Library of Congress continued, “With some reservations, Congress purchased its library for $23,950 in 1815. Jefferson’s belief that democracy rested on free access to knowledge ultimately made the library’s great collections available not only to Congress but to this nation. And the world.”

The attack on Washington, DC was framed by wider events in the decades-long world war between Great Britain and France – including Napoleon’s failed attempt to invade Russia.

The emperor was defeated outside Moscow in the fall of 1812 and began to retreat westward. British and Allied forces attacked the emperor’s weakness and captured Paris in March 1814.

Napoleon abdicated and was exiled in April. This freed up British forces to focus on the conflict with the United States.

“It wasn’t until 1817 that newly elected President James Monroe reconstituted. [White House] building.”

The President solemnly predicted that those forces would bear DC

According to the White House Historical Association, on May 20 President Madison wrote to Secretary of War John Armstrong, “I have intelligence from Great Britain.”

“They warn us to prepare for the worst that the enemy can inflict upon us… [targets]A seat of government never fails to be a favorite.”

On August 19 a force of about 4,000 British troops landed on the banks of the Patuxent River at Benedict, Maryland.

History.com says of the attack, “Although British troops were evacuated three days after President Madison and his wife returned to Washington, they never again resided in the White House.”

“Madison lived in the city’s Octagon House for the rest of his term. It wasn’t until 1817 that newly elected President James Monroe moved back into the remodeled building.”