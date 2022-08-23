New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Little League World Series, a summertime youth sports scene in America, won its first championship on this day in history, August 23, 1947.

Maynard Midgets, Williamsport, Penn. Each of these Little League World Series is played by a team whose host city is Lock Haven, Penn. The team captured its first crown in front of approximately 2,500 fans.

Sports Illustrated reported in 1997 on the 50th anniversary of the Maynard title, “It took patience to call this first event the World Series, as all but one team was from Pennsylvania.”

The only outlier among the 12 teams in the first Little League World Series was a club from Atlantic City, NJ.

Kids who play team sports tend to have better mental health outcomes than kids who don’t: Study

“But within 15 years teams from the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia would come to Williamsport seeking baseball glory,” according to the same story.

According to LittleLeague.org, Little League Baseball was founded in Williamsport in 1939 by Carl Stotz, an oil company clerk.

The program grew in popularity after World War II.

“Within a few years, word of Carl Stotz’s program spread and Little League was being played in all 48 states,” according to the Little League website.

Meet the American who created the nation’s first sports bar in ST. Louis: World War II veteran Jimmy Palermo

The championship tournament became a marketing bonanza for youth baseball.

“This first event had the courage to call it the World Series, because all but one of the teams was from Pennsylvania.”

“The results were published in newspapers across the country,” the institute noted.

“The publicity helped spread Little League across the country, and within a few years, Little League programs opened in every state.”

It also notes that “the first Little Leagues outside the 48 states were in Panama, Canada, and Hawaii in the 1950s.”

Menard, the first Little League World Series champion, featured star outfielder Jack Loesch, “who went on to become a standout halfback at the University of Miami,” reports History.com.

“Lausch was the eighth overall pick in the 1956 NFL draft and played one season for the pre-Vince Lombardi Green Bay Packers before joining the US Air Force.”

“After Loesch died in 2004, Little League Baseball named the World Series Team Sportsmanship Award in his honor.”

According to Little League, the United States and world teams have shared the past 74 Little League titles, with 37 championships each.

Click here to get the Fox News app

California won seven titles, the most of any American state. Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) holds the most international titles with 17.

The United States and world teams have split the past 74 Little League titles, with 37 championships each.

Forty-two states and 28 different counties have sent teams to the Little League World Series. In addition to the US and Taipei, championship teams came from Curacao, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Venezuela.

Little League player suffers severe head injury after falling from bunk bed, makes ‘tremendous progress’

Notable World Series participants include three-time Major League Baseball World Series champ Dwight Gooden (Florida, 1979), two-time Boston Red Sox World Series champion Jason Varitek (Florida, 1984), and former NHL star and current New York Rangers executive Chris Drury. , who led Trumbull, Conn., to a Little League World Series championship in 1989.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

The 75th Little League World Series threw out the first pitch on August 17 of this year. The series will end on August 28.