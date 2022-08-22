New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In a stunning display of global power projection and military logistics, the British Army and Navy invaded Brooklyn by sea and defeated George Washington’s army in New York City on this day in history, August 22, 1776.

“The sight of a fleet of more than 90 ships in the Narrows [of New York Harbor],” wrote the late historian David McCullough in his book “1776,” his seminal work on the most formative year in the nation’s history.

During the American Revolution, the British occupied New York harbor in early summer with a force of about 400 ships on Staten Island.

“After a wave of soldiers arrived, their red coats and polished bayonets gleaming in the bright sunlight,” McCullough wrote of the landing at Gravesend Bay, just south of today’s Verrazano Narrows Bridge in the southeast corner of Brooklyn.

“By noon a fully equipped force of 15,000 men and 40 pieces of artillery had landed and assembled rapidly, easily, on the adjacent plain.”

Just five days later, on August 27, the British defeated George Washington’s army at the Battle of Brooklyn Heights (also known as the Battle of Long Island).

The general then miraculously evacuated the rest of his army under cover of darkness and fog by crossing the East River on August 29 and marching toward Manhattan.

The Americans were forced to flee Manhattan in November, leaving the city under British control for the rest of the war.

In 1776, colonial forces were repeatedly overwhelmed and the failed end of the American Revolution seemed imminent.

Yet British soldiers, agents of the most powerful empire in the world, were dazzled by the riches of the rebel Americans, their fields and farmhouses.

The Redcoats “recovered themselves with fine apples, which hung everywhere on the trees in great abundance,” McCullough wrote.

“Almost everywhere there were drawers, chairs, mirrors with gilt frames, porcelain, and all kinds of the best and most expensive things.”

He also wrote that he was “surprised that the British and Hessian forces blessed the Americans with such abundance.”

“The lightning fell upon the earth in masses and sheets of fire, and seemed to strike continually on all sides.”

The year 1776 is remembered with reverence by patriotic Americans today.

The invasion of Brooklyn marked the beginning of the darkest months of the American Revolution.

Mother Nature had predicted the August 22 onslaught the day before, “the worst storm in living memory,” McCullough wrote.

“Lightning fell to the earth in masses and sheets of fire, and seemed to strike incessantly on all sides … Houses burst into flames. Ten soldiers encamped near the East River were killed at one blow.”

“Such a violent night seems full of visions,” he wrote.