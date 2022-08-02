New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

US Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy was commanding PT-109 in the Solomon Islands during World War II when his boat was rammed by a Japanese destroyer on August 2, 1943.

Kennedy’s fast but small patrol torpedo boat PT-109 was torn apart by a sudden collision in the South Pacific.

It exploded in the predawn darkness and sank.

Kennedy responded heroically. He swam miles in the open sea from remote island to island to save his crew and carried a wounded man across the sea with a belt tied to his teeth.

These events affected his career and world history.

JFK assassination files: Greg Jarrett eases public skepticism over document disclosure

The story of his incredible rescue efforts in World War II “provided a solid foundation for Kennedy’s post-political appeal as a leader,” the JFK Presidential Library and Museum said in a report on the event.

Two of Kennedy’s 12 men were never found; He was killed instantly during the collision.

The remaining 10 survived. Historians credit Kennedy’s calm, quick-thinking response and his strength and endurance as a swimmer despite severe physical limitations with keeping him out of the war at first.

Many men were injured, some sickened, after swallowing fuel-laden water. Kennedy nevertheless swam the survivors to a nearby island, three and a half miles away.

The able-bodied men helped the wounded, supported only by a pair of stone planks.

Engineer Patrick McMahon suffered severe burns when the PT-109 exploded.

D-DAY 78 YEARS LATER: HOW FDR’S POWERFUL PRAYER UNITED AMERICANS

Kennedy dragged McMahon the entire distance with his hands and teeth. The JFK Library report states that the future president also “alternately harassed and exhausted (Sailor Charles) Harris to swim hard.

Kennedy collapsed upon reaching a small spit of land called Plum Pudding Island – later renamed Kennedy Island. The rest of the crew also made it ashore.

Kennedy pulled a wounded man from the sea with a belt tied between his teeth.

His exam had just started.

Kennedy searched the surrounding islands, swimming again, moving men as needed—all while dodging Japanese patrols and threats in the Pacific Ocean.

Finally, he meets two sympathetic locals on an island and with their help carves a message into a coconut.

“11 Alive Need Small Boat … Kennedy” read part of his brief message.

The message on the coconut was miraculously released from the coconut by the islanders into the hands of a friendly patrol.

Kennedy and his crew were rescued by PT-157 and PT-171 on August 8, six days after their boat was ripped from beneath them.

The man who saved John F. Kennedy’s life during World War II has died

Kennedy was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest non-combat honor for valor in the Navy, and the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the ordeal.

Kennedy was declared physically unfit for military duty but took advantage of family connections to join the Navy.

Major American media picked up his story. The nation learned that Kennedy had first been declared physically unfit for military duty after suffering a severe back injury while playing football at Harvard.

But he took advantage of his wealthy father Joseph Kennedy’s connections, including Director of Naval Intelligence Captain Alan Kirk, to cut through red tape and join the Navy.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The PT-109 survival story went into popular culture and became perhaps Kennedy’s greatest political asset,” National Geographic reported in 2002, citing the expedition that found the remains of PT-109.

Explorer Robert Ballard, the same man who found the remains of the Titanic, found torpedo tubes and other remains 1,200 feet below the ocean.

Kennedy’s heroism was a turning point in his life.

“President Kennedy had a PT-109 Float in its inaugural parade, outside 109 typified visitors and put his medals on permanent display,” noted National Geographic after discovering his remains.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“And sitting on his Oval Office desk, lacquered and almost priceless, is the most important coconut in the world.”