The USS Constitution, the pride of the American naval fleet as the young nation once again fought for its independence, earned its memorable nickname Old Ironside on this day in history, August 19, 1812.

“Huzzah, her sides are made of iron!” An American sailor shouted with joy as the ship’s white oak planks and live oak frame, grown in the swamps of Georgia, deflected direct gunfire from the British battleship HMS Guerrier.

The Constitution, under the command of Captain Isaac Hull, scuttled the Guerriere and forced her to surrender in a close-fought sea engagement. The British ship was so badly damaged that Hull damaged it rather than capture it as a trophy of war.

The victory of an American-built warship over the supposedly invincible Royal Navy early in the war fueled patriotic fervor throughout the new nation.

“Constitution departed for Boston and arrived on August 30,” noted the US Navy’s Naval History and Heritage Command in an official account of the war, with Guerrero’s crew aboard as prisoners.

“News of the Constitution’s victory quickly spread through the city, and enthusiastic Bostonians greeted Hull and his crew. A militia company escorted Hull to a reception at the Exchange Coffee House, followed by more dinners, presentations and awards in the weeks, months and years that followed.”

The legend of Old Ironsides was just the beginning.

She proved an invincible force at sea.

“Constitution defeated or captured seven more British ships in the War of 1812 and twice broke the British blockade of Boston,” notes History.com.

She had 33 victories at sea, zero losses.

On June 18, 1812, the United States brazenly declared war on Great Britain over the empire’s repeated violations of its maritime rights.

A few weeks later, on August 2, the future Old Ironsides left for Halifax.

Guerreri engaged in the open Atlantic Ocean about 600 miles east of Boston.

The ship was ordered on 1 March 1794 in anticipation of the passage of the Naval Act of 1794. President George Washington Signed on March 27.

The act called for the nation to build six warships, among them the USS Constitution, as the official beginning of the US Navy’s fleet.

The great battleship was built in the former Hart’s Shipyard, now a short distance from Old North Church in Boston’s historic North End neighborhood.

History.com notes, “The bolts and copper sheathing that bind its timbers were provided by industrialist and patriot Paul Revere.”

USS Constitution was launched on 21 October 1797 and served in the Quasi-War against France and the Barbary Wars in the Mediterranean.

She was part of the American fleet that bombarded Tripoli in 1804, a powerful demonstration of the young nation’s naval power on a global scale.

The old ironsides are docked today at Constitution Wharf in the Charlestown section of Boston, a short distance from where she was built and in the shadow of the Bunker Hill Monument.

A tall obelisk marks the site of the Battle of Bunker Hill in June 1775.

USS Constitution is still operated by active US Navy personnel and is the oldest commissioned warship in the world.

She still sails today for Independence Day and other celebrations and is a popular stop along Boston’s Freedom Trail.