New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

General George S. Patton, one of the most respected, skilled and yet controversial figures in American military science, reached the coastal city of Messina and secured the liberation of Sicily on this day in history, August 17, 1943.

The fall of Messina marked the end of the Sicilian campaign and set the stage for the invasion and liberation of mainland Europe in World War II.

Italy’s fascist dictator Benito Mussolini suffered a humiliating fall and arrest in Rome during an Allied attempt to take over the Mediterranean island.

D-DAY 78 YEARS LATER: HOW FDR’S POWERFUL PRAYER UNITED AMERICANS

The capture of Messina was not merely an Allied victory; It was a personal triumph for the famously arrogant, bombastic Patton.

He arrived in the port city on the northeastern tip of Sicily a few hours before the British foil, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

Two famous military leaders – the American dubbed “Old Blood and Gits”, the Brit known simply as “Monty” – had an informal battle to defeat each other in the so-called “Race to Messina”.

“This is a horse race in which the reputation of the US Army is at stake,” Patton wrote in an order to his field commanders.

“We must take Messina before the British. Please use your best efforts for the success of our race.”

Messina is located just two miles from the shores of Italy – so close that in recent years, proposals have been made to shorten the distance across the Strait of Messina.

“Sicily was a natural route between mainland Italy and the European continent that historically led to the Punic Wars between Carthage and Rome,” the National World War II Museum notes in its account of the campaign.

“This is a horse race in which the reputation of the US military is at stake.”

The Allied invasion of Sicily on 9 July 1943 included the largest amphibious landing force in history up to that time.

It was a proving ground for the D-Day invasion of mainland France in 1944.

In three days, the Allies landed 150,000 troops on Sicily in a Herculean military and industrial effort supported by 3,000 ships and over 4,000 aircraft.

14-Year-Old Offers Lessons Charting Reconstruction of World War II Divided America

This campaign coincided with a series of important events in WWII history.

Mussolini was deposed and arrested on July 25, when he was removed from office, then dismissed and arrested by King Victor Emmanuel III, as it became clear that the war was lost for Italy.

On this day in history, August 2, 1943, JFK rescued the PT-109 crew after a collision with a Japanese destroyer.

Mussolini was executed on April 28, 1945, as the war ended.

Angry Italians mutilated his body in a Milan pizzeria the next day.

Patton, while keen on the race to Messina, also saw his star dim during the Sicilian campaign. On August 3 and 10, 1943, he was reprimanded by Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight Eisenhower for slapping soldiers.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

As a result, Patton was forced to abandon the D-Day invasion of Normandy in June 1944. He was put in charge of the “ghost army” used to deceive the Germans about the location and extent of the impending invasion.

He returned to play a heroic role in the defeat of Germany in late 1944 and early 1945 as Allied forces entered northern Europe.

Patton died in a car accident in Germany in December 1945 – and was buried with other American soldiers at the Luxembourg American Cemetery.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The US, British and Canadians lost 24,000 casualties in the five-week Sicilian campaign.