New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The day great men died.

Three giants of American pop culture – Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, Babe Ruth, the sultan of Swat, and Elvis Presley, the king of rock ‘n’ roll – were each invited to the royal court of immortality on this day in history, August 16: Franklin in 2018, Ruth in 1948 and Presley in 1977. .

Franklin and Presley were the greatest male and female voices in modern music history.

Ruth is perhaps the most famous athlete in American sports.

On this day in history, August 1, 1942, Jerry Garcia was born in San Francisco, the master of American songwriting.

Everyone stands as a larger-than-life figure after the death of August 16.

Franklin (1942–2018) sold more than 75 million records worldwide and topped Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” in 2008.

“You know a power from heaven,” diva Mary J. Blige raved about the Rolling Stone Chronicle of Top Singers.

“Something made by God you know. And Aretha is a gift from God.”

Franklin is best remembered for the landmark hits “Respect,” “Chain of Fools” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Elvis Presley collector tells why King is more valuable 45 years after his death: ‘Truly an investment’

Only a trio of those tunes are scripted in the catalog of great American music.

Together they showcased Franklin’s incredible vocal power and her ability to express a wide range of emotions that captured the female experience.

She died at the age of 76 after an eight-year battle with cancer.

Presley’s (1935-1977) sudden death at the age of 42 at his Graceland mansion in Memphis sent shockwaves through global pop culture that remain a mystery to this day.

He placed an incredible 109 songs on the Billboard Top 100 chart. He is recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling solo artist of all time, having moved more than 1 billion units worldwide, including sales of 130 million in the US alone.

Elvis acted in 33 films.

“Elvis is the greatest cultural force of the 20th century,” legendary musician Leonard Bernstein said of Presley.

“He introduced Beat to everything and he changed everything.”

He no. 3 on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time.

Among his notable achievements: Breakout no. 1 hit “Heartbreak Hotel,” in 1956, “Jailhouse Rock” in 1957, and “Suspicious Minds,” his last No. 1 song, which topped the charts in 1969.

Known worldwide simply as Elvis, he also starred in 33 films and is seen worldwide as a global icon of the United States of America.

How Babe Ruth Created the Modern Professional Athlete

George Herman “Babe” Ruth (1895-1948) dominated baseball, the wider American sport, and national headlines in a way that no other player has done before or since.

He mastered baseball when it was the nation’s most popular sport and did so with rare and unabashed bravery—a cheerful, hard-working personality that dominated it.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Ruth was the best pitcher in baseball in its prime. He helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 1915, 1916 and 1918 – before being purchased by the New York Yankees in 1920 and becoming the greatest slugger in the game’s history.

Ruth topped the American League in slugging percentage 13 times, Holmes 12 times and runs on base 11 times, while leading the Yankees to World Series wins in 1923, 1927, 1928 and 1932.

Babe Ruth shocked the sports world by hitting a record 54 home runs in 1920, his first season with the Yankees.

Their numbers are even more staggering in relation to their time period.

Ruth shocked the sports world by hitting a record 54 home runs in 1920, his first season with the Yankees. No American League team hit a total of more than 50 home runs that year.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“Ruthian” is still in the American lexicon today, referring to a set of sporting achievements or statistics so memorable that they dwarf those around them and defy description.

Ruth was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 1946. He was only 53 when he died two years later.