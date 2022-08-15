New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On this day in history on August 15, 1935, two icons of the Depression-era United States were killed in a plane crash in northern Alaska while searching for a mail route to Russia.

“Cowboy Philosopher” Will Rogers was a vaudeville performer, newspaper columnist, Hollywood leading man and the most famous American of his time.

Daredevil aviator and pioneer of air travel Wille Post was the first person to fly solo around the world; He was an innovator in high-altitude flying and a pioneer in instrument flying.

The Willie Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport in Utkiavik, Alaska is named in his honor.

On this day in 2003, Bob Hope, beloved of generations of soldiers, died at the age of 100.

Rogers was America’s original multimedia star, according to the website of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch in Claremore, Okla.

“Will Rogers was the No. 1 radio personality, he was the No. 1 movie at the box office, he was the No. 1 public speaker in the country. [and] It was the number. 1 most-read newspaper columnist,” the site says.

“He wrote books, traveled the world and gave generously to charities around the world.”

Rogers had a gift for scorning the political elite with his folktales suited to his rural Okie upbringing.

“I don’t joke. I just watch the government and report the facts,” he said in one of his oft-repeated lines.

“A fool and his money are soon chosen,” said Rogers.

The post flew twice around the world. He first circumnavigated the globe in 1931, piloting Winnie Mae in eight days with navigator Harold Gatty.

This performance made Post a national celebrity.

In 1933 he set a record solo trip around the world, also on the Winnie Mae, covering nearly 16,000 miles and taking just seven days, 18 hours and 49 minutes.

“In this flight he proved the value of navigational aids, including automatic pilots,” reports Britannica of the feat.

“He later set the altitude record, wearing a pressure suit of his own design to survive high altitude conditions.”

After their dramatic deaths, both Rogers and the Post were mourned in front-page headlines across the country.

Rogers experienced a unique ascent into the national consciousness.

A globe-trotting trick roper as a young man, he performed in shows showcasing his skills as far away as South Africa and Australia.

He was at a horse show at Madison Square Garden in 1905 when a runaway bull tried to race into the stands. Rogers roped and restrained the bull, gaining significant national publicity for his heroics.

Rogers and Post attempted to establish a mail route from the American West Coast to Russia via Alaska.

An enthusiastic supporter of aviation, Rogers joined the Post as it sought to establish a mail route from the American West Coast to Russia via Alaska.

“On August 15, 1935, Will and Willie took off from Fairbanks, bound for Barrow, the northernmost settlement in America,” states the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in its history of the two famous Americans’ final journey.

“After refueling at Harding Lake, the post landed on a lake 15 miles southwest of Barrow to get directions. The engine failed shortly after takeoff, causing the plane to crash, killing both men.”