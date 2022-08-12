New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Thomas Alva Edison, the Wizard of Menlo Park whose genius ushered in a new era of light and sound for mankind, invented the phonograph in his New Jersey laboratory on August 12, 1877, on this day in history.

It was the earliest version of the record turntable that became the dominant form of music media in the 20th century – and is still prevalent today.

“The phonograph will doubtless be liberally devoted to music,” Edison predicted in 1878 with astonishing accuracy.

Edison’s phonograph didn’t just play sound. He was also recorded in it.

“Edison immediately tested the machine by mouthing the nursery rhyme, ‘Mary had a little lamb,'” according to the Library of Congress edition of his moment of innovation.

“To his surprise, the machine returned his words to him.”

In 2016, Smithsonian Magazine noted that “the phonograph changed how people heard music.”

It was the beginning of on-demand listening, or “the music you want, when you want it,” as one phonograph advertisement put it.

The phonograph was created during Edison’s most inspired period of innovation.

Between 1876 and 1879, he invented the telephone transmitter, the phonograph, and the incandescent lamp.

Later versions of the phonograph were called gramophones.

Its unique horn shape inspired the name and design of the Grammy Awards, given annually by the Recording Academy since 1959 to honor the best production and performance in music.

August 12, 1877 is generally accepted as the day the phonograph was invented. However, the date is disputed.

“Some historians believe this may have happened months later, as Edison did not file for the patent until December 24, 1877,” claims the Library of Congress.

The date he received his patent is indisputable: February 19, 1878.

It was a date that forever changed the human relationship with music, media and sound.

“The object of this invention is to record the human voice and other sounds in permanent characters, from which the like characters may be reproduced and heard again in the future,” Edison wrote in his phonograph patent application.

The future envisioned by Edison and his phonograph is still with us today.