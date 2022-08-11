New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Alcatraz Island, a 22-acre spit of rock surrounded by the deadly tides of San Francisco Bay, opened for its most infamous occupation on August 11, 1934, when a group of federal prisoners arrived on this day in history.

Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary held many of America’s most dangerous criminals for just 29 years – before closing in 1963 after operations on the island proved to be far more expensive than mainland prisons.

“Alcatraz was America’s premier maximum-security prison, the final stop for the nation’s most unfit prisoners,” reports AlcatrazHistory.com.

“The Rock” is best remembered as a Hall of Famer of hoodlums.

Its most notorious inmates included James “Whitey” Bulger, Al Capone, and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, as well as the notorious “Birdman of Alcatraz” Robert Stroud and “Public Enemy No. 1” Alvin Karpis.

The latter was one of only four career criminals to earn the infamous label from the FBI — and the only one caught alive. Karpis served 26 years at Alcatraz, longer than any other inmate.

Among other disturbing features, the fingerprints of a Lithuanian-American gangster who terrorized the Midwest during the Great Depression were erased by an underworld doctor in 1934.

Alcatraz was “the final stop for the nation’s most unfit prisoners.”

“Most of the inmates held there were not known gangsters, but inmates who refused to obey the rules and regulations of other federal institutions, who were considered violent and dangerous, or who were considered a risk of escape,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported. Prison in the Rock’s History (BOP).

“If a man didn’t behave in another institution, he could be sent to Alcatraz, where a highly structured, monotonous daily routine was designed to teach the inmate to obey rules and regulations,” the BOP writes.

“At Alcatraz, a prisoner had four rights: food, clothing, shelter, and medical care. Everything else was a privilege that had to be earned.”

Stroud was perhaps the island’s most famous prisoner thanks to the success of the 1962 film “The Birdman of Alcatraz,” starring Burt Lancaster.

Stroud became an expert on canaries and wrote two books on birds while incarcerated at Leavenworth Penitentiary.

The Bureau of Prisons writes, “Stroud never had a bird in Alcatraz, nor was he the grandfather portrayed in the famous film by Burt Lancaster.

He was, instead, an extremely dangerous individual, beginning his 54-year career in prison after murdering a bartender at the age of 19; and who later murdered a Leavenworth guard in front of 1,100 inmates in the prison’s mess hall.

Thirty-six people tried to escape from Alcatraz.

He always had violent fights with other prisoners.

Thirty-six men attempted to escape from Alcatraz: 23 were captured, six were shot to death while escaping, and two drowned, according to AlcatrazHistory.com.

Five others are missing and presumed drowned.

“Officially, no one has ever managed to escape from Alcatraz,” the site says.

Alcatraz acquired the name Isla de los Alcatrazes, “Island of the Pelicans” in 1775 from Spanish explorer Lt. Juan Manuel de Isla, who sailed through San Francisco Bay.

Seabird Haven was turned into a Spanish fort before being sold to the United States in 1849 — just as the California Gold Rush descended on San Francisco and created a vibrant West Coast boom town.

Alcatraz was the site of California’s first lighthouse in 1854, welcomed a U.S. Army contingent in 1859 and became a military prison in 1868, according to History.com.

“In addition to struggling US soldiers, the prisoners included rebel Indian scouts, American soldiers fighting in the Philippines who had deserted to the Filipino cause, and Chinese nationals who had resisted US forces during the Boxer Rebellion,” notes History.com.

Alcatraz Island is today a popular San Francisco tourist attraction operated by the National Park Service.