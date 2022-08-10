New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Declaration of Independence, the most effective and perhaps the most heroic challenge to authority in human history, reached the ears of King George III in London on August 10, 1776, on this day in history.

The Second Continental Congress voted for independence on July 2, a day the Founding Fathers expected later generations to celebrate.

This document was officially adopted on July 4, a date remembered as Independence Day in the United States.

The document reached London by ship five weeks later, some 3,500 miles from Philadelphia across the Atlantic Ocean.

“The history of the present monarch of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all directly opposed to the establishment of absolute tyranny over these states,” the signatories declared in July, pointing the finger directly at the monarch. The most powerful man in the world at that time.

The Founding Fathers signed their names under threat of death – something they were fully aware of.

“We pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor,” the 56 signatories said at the end of the document, after they registered their grievances against the king.

The declaration’s ideals were striking in a world ruled from the outset by powerful, tyrannical and unelected, hereditary monarchs like King George.

The idea that “all men are created equal,” that human rights come from God and not from other men, and that governments derive their rights “by the consent of the governed” challenged all universal rights with real action for the first time in history, not just the thoughts of idle philosophers.

There is no public record of how King George reacted to the overwhelming rebuke of his authority.

Such a record may exist. The Georgian Papers Program was created in 2016 at the behest of Queen Elizabeth II, who considers the monarch her third great-grandfather.

It contains around 350,000 pages of the King’s documents preserved for 200 years in the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle. Scholars are still poring through the voluminous catalog.

The crown had already sent a huge army to invade Brooklyn, which it successfully did in late August. But the attack was planned before the American Declaration of Independence reached London.

The king’s envoys, brother Viscount Richard Howe and General William Howe, issued a proclamation responding to the rebels on September 19, which many historians consider the king’s first official response to the American outcry.

It said the king would be willing to compromise if the rebels reaffirmed their loyalty to the crown.

The rebels did not.

In a speech before Parliament on 31 October, the King publicly addressed the colonial rebels for the first time.

“So bold and desperate is the spirit of those leaders, whose aim has always been dominion and power, that they have now renounced all allegiance to the crown and all political connection with this country,” the king told the English assembly.

“They have, under conditions of humiliation and humiliation, rejected the instruments of reconciliation offered to them under the authority of our commission; and have presumed to form their rebellious confederation for independent states.”

“The Declaration did not establish the independence of the American colonies,” notes the British repository Britannica.

“Complete separation from Britain would have to be accomplished by force. Once the Declaration was accepted, there was no going back.”