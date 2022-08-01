New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jerry Garcia, legendary musician, tireless live performer and master of American musical traditions, was born on this day in history, August 1, 1942, in San Francisco.

Garcia is known as a prolific songwriter, lead guitarist and the most visible face of The Grateful Dead. The band went from 1960s West Coast counterculture to a formidable touring act over 30 years.

The band defied music-industry convention, which demanded that records be clipped to three minutes for airplay and retail sales.

“The Grateful Dead didn’t play in sets; not eight numbers for a set, then a twenty-five minute break, and four or five sets and then a close out,” wrote Tom Wolfe in “The Electric Cool.-Aid Acid Test,” his seminal 1968 book of literary nonfiction. Captured the hallucinogenic haze of the California counterculture.

“The Dead can play a number for five minutes or thirty minutes,” Wolfe wrote. “Who keeps time? Who can tear history to pieces and keep time? The dead will be stoned like no other.”

Garcia died in 1995, days after her 53rd birthday, after battling health and addiction problems for several years.

Garcia’s image is intimately connected to the San Francisco music scene of the late 1960s and the upheaval in American society that consumed the era.

But Garcia was largely apolitical.

Artistically, he is a giant of American songcraft.

Garcia’s first musical love was the banjo, one of the few instruments invented in America. At age 20 he played in the bluegrass band Hart Valley Drifters, with whom he made his first studio recording, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2016.

“In 1962, when he was practicing for hours every day, the five-string banjo was the first instrument that really consumed him,” instrument-maker Deering said in 2019.

Garcia formed a jug band in 1964 with future Dead-mates Bob Weir and Rob “Pigpen” McKernan. They recorded an album of folk songs titled Mother McCree’s Uptown-Jug Champions.

Garcia plays banjo, guitar and kazoo.

He learned to play the pedal steel guitar, an instrument popular in the Hawaiian Islands and often heard in today’s country music.

Garcia excelled on pedal steel guitar and played on the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hit “Teach Your Children”. His distinctive high notes give the song a sunny, folk-country charm.

It became a chart hit in 1970 and enjoyed decades of airplay on FM album-based radio.

Garcia and the Grateful Dead delved into Merle Haggard’s country music standard “Mama Tried” during their troubled midnight Woodstock set in August 1969 — and closed with a 45-minute version of Bobby Bland’s 1961 R&B classic “Turn On Your Love Light.”

The website SavingCountryMusic.com asked in 2015 whether the Grateful Dead — neither a rock nor a country act — was the most important American band of all time.

“The Grateful Dead has proven not only its versatility, but also its dedication to uniquely American musical forms,” ​​the site states.

Garcia was born to play American music. His parents named him after famous Broadway composer Jerome Kern, who contributed such American songbook standards as “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Garcia briefly served his country off the stage.

He joined the army in 1960, but proved to be a terrible soldier. He was booted out with a general discharge the same year.

Rolling Stone published “Jerry Garcia’s 50 Greatest Songs of 2020”. “Uncle John’s Band” topped the list, receiving praise for its songs of Americana.

“With a title that refers to his middle name, it conjures up an image of a singer and his violin on a riverbank, bringing together a ragtag bunch of misfits and outcasts into a community,” said Rolling Stone.

“Along with Garcia, Bob Weir and Phil Lesh joined with their fragile voices to proclaim their hippie tribalism as part of the great Native American tradition,” the publication added.