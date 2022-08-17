On their way: 7 injured MLB stars who could change baseball’s World Series march

The late-August trade deadline is no more, but luckily for Major League Baseball’s playoff contenders, the cherished trope from years past is indeed the homestretch and teams face off in the postseason.

Yes, some players returning from injury have more impact than the proverbial trade acquisition.

As division races tighten and wild-card battles gain definition, a handful of stars are recovering from injuries, many of them months-long, effective absences. More important is their return — who makes the playoffs and who advances in commissioner Rob Manfred’s expansive bracket.

Here’s a look at seven players who could upset the balance of power, in order of potential impact:

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Out since then: June 25, when he fractured his left thumb, requiring surgery.

The next process: Harper took more than 50 swings Monday at Citizens Bank Park and could begin a rehab assignment next week.

big picture: While the reigning NL MVP was having another trophy-worthy year (.318/.386/.599, 15 homers), a pitch to Blake Snell broke his thumb. More importantly, the Phillies finally found their sea legs without him and moved firmly into a wild card spot. Can they threaten Atlanta’s six-game lead for home field advantage? Maybe not, but a red-hot Harper in September and October will give Philly plenty to dream about.

Vander Franco, Rays

Out since then: On July 9, he fractured the hamate bone in his right wrist and underwent surgery to remove it.

The next process: Franco began his rehab assignment Tuesday and could be activated this weekend.

big picture: The Rays are hungry for offense, but especially at shortstop, where Taylor Walls is batting .176 with a .271 OBP and 67 adjusted OPS. Franco, an MVP-caliber talent in his first full season, offers a significant upgrade when he’s rolling and, combined with the returns of second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Harold Ramirez, gives them a serviceable offensive look. A productive Franco and a rotation fronted by Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen make the Rays tough in the wild card round — and possibly beyond.

Dustin May, Dodgers

Out since then: May 1, 2021 When he suffered an elbow injury, Tommy John needed reconstructive surgery.

The next process: Starts Saturday against the Marlins, his first major league outing since walking off the mound in Milwaukee 15 months ago.

big picture: A successful May return now lands somewhere between luxury and necessity for the Dodgers, whose situation took on urgency when club ace Walker Buehler announced he would undergo season-ending elbow surgery. Now, May will almost certainly figure prominently in the October plans of the best team in baseball, but what that will look like remains an open question. Starter? A multi-inning reliever? Maybe a deluxe “opener” who can throw three or more innings before being consigned to the bullpen? Regardless, May is ready to ramp it up — he made five rehab starts in Class AAA, finishing with a 70-pitch outing that included 10 strikeouts and a flawless inning.

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

Out since then: July 22, when Achilles tendinitis took him out of the lineup.

The next process: Stanton continues to work out at Yankee Stadium and should be sent on a rehab assignment later this week.

big picture: The Yankees’ ugly August resembled a systemwide slump, but it’s worth noting that they went 65-30 (.684) and 7-15 (.318) with three runs or fewer in their last 10 when Stanton was injured. 12 games. His .498 slugging percentage tops the squad, no easy feat when you count Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo as teammates. Perhaps Stanton’s unmatched power has a way of covering up more Yankee shortcomings than we realize.

Ozzie Albies, Braves

Out since then: June 13, when he broke his left foot.

The next process: Albies joined the team and played catch among other light activities, although he will not be back until September.

big picture: With Orlando Archaia nursing a significant hamstring injury, the Braves’ near-term depth at second base is even thinner. Although they are probably no. 1 wild card may be locked regardless of spot. Albie’s return — and how quickly he can ramp back up to All-Star caliber production — will be an important storyline to track as the Braves prepare to defend their World Series title.

Jack Flaherty, Cardinals

Out since then: June 26, he was limited to just eight innings this season.

The next process: Flaherty made his second rehab start, this one for Class AA Springfield on Tuesday, throwing 54 pitches and striking out four over three scoreless innings. The club placed him on the 60-day injured list in July, and while he’s eligible to return, he recognizes that more rehab is needed before he can even consider returning to the big club.

big picture: The Cardinals have seized the NL Central lead without him, thanks to giants like Adam Wainwright and upstarts like Andre Pallante. Now, the rotation has been bolstered by the trades of lefties Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. But a healthy Flaherty could give St. Louis a much more imposing October. Runway tightens for Flaherty to regain that form.

Mike Soroka, Braves

Out since then: August. 3, 2020, when an Achilles tendon tear began a two-year injury odyssey that included three Achilles surgeries, a swollen shoulder and, a knee sprain when hit by a comebacker during a live batting practice session.

The next process: Soroka made his first minor league rehab start Tuesday, a significant occasion considering the setbacks he’s faced since his last major league outing. The results were encouraging: eight strikeouts, no walks and one hit in four scoreless innings for Class A Rome. Soroka’s extended absence could mean he needs the full 30 days allotted for minor league rehabilitation.

big picture: Soroka leaves the mound as the Braves’ ace, but returns to a loaded rotation with Charlie Morton joining the organization, Spencer Strider emerging as a possible Rookie of the Year and Kyle Wright reaching his long-discussed potential. World Series hero Ian Anderson is targeting a comeback after ending his recent struggles in the minor leagues. Can Soroka help this group? It’s like asking if the battery is a great platform to live, work and play. His career 2.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP will be a significant boon, especially considering the depth needed to transition from the wild card round into the NLDS.