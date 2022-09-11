New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Like most Americans, I will never forget where I was on September 11, 2001. After being promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, I worked for the commander of the 12th Air Force overseeing our combat air forces west of the Mississippi River.

As I was getting ready to go to work that day, the morning news reported that one of the Twin Towers had been hit by a plane and engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the second tower was hit and it was clear that the world had changed forever. We were now at war, and I knew that before sunset we would be alerting units to join the upcoming battle.

That fateful day changed the course of history. Those who wanted to change our way of life and create fear, mercilessly attacked our country. Like many others, my heart was filled with determination and a burning desire to serve.

After 9/11 there was a national surge of patriotism and a call to service. Recruitment has started. Enraged by the barbaric attack on their country, young Americans answered the call to put on the uniform, tie the boots, and raise their right arms to fight their common enemy.



Remembering those days, our country had never felt so united and committed to a cause. We were eager to fight to bring justice to those who murdered thousands of our citizens in cold blood. Ready to do whatever our nation asked of us, no sacrifice was short to destroy al Qaeda and ensure America’s enemies could never again threaten our homeland.

The years of the global war on terror were long and full of heartache. Thousands of our nation’s precious sons and daughters have served, fought, bled and died in America’s long-running battles.

From 2002 to 2003, I had the privilege of leading an EC-130H electronic warfare squadron responsible for patrolling the skies over Iraq, protecting our forces from improvised explosive devices and other threats. Later, from 2007 to 2008, I worked with General David Petraeus on his staff in Baghdad.

As a result of the war, on more than one occasion, I had the honor of sharing bitter tears with the parents and spouses of fallen airmen as they recounted how their loved ones gave their young lives for their country. I will never forget them or the intensity of their suffering.

As the years went by, the deployments kept coming, the hours grew longer and the losses mounted. Yet, despite the pain, we never lost hope or lost the conviction that we were fighting for something much greater than ourselves. I really had no other place and no other job than to serve the United States in uniform.

After nearly 30 years on active duty, I retired from the military and in 2017 had the opportunity to continue my service in Congress. However, the war still raged and the sacrifices continued. For me and other veterans in Congress, it only deepened our determination to serve and, in the timeless words of Abraham Lincoln, “He who is born to battle and care for his widow and his fatherless.”

The attacks of 9/11 changed our nation forever, and we will long carry both visible and invisible scars. Our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year may have officially ended America’s long conflict, but for many, especially women in Afghanistan and the interpreters who work on our side, the war continues. For me, there is no greater honor – or responsibility – than advocating for those who have served, those who have sacrificed, and the families they leave behind.

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee and co-chair of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force and the Congressional Veterans’ Country Caucus, I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with my colleagues across the political spectrum to shape policy. For common defense, protect those who protect us and honor the dead and their families. Given the legacy of the 9/11 attacks, there is much work to be done and no time to waste. The mission continues.

As we celebrate the 21st anniversary of this fateful day, let us all live in gratitude for those who stay awake at night so we can sleep soundly, and for those who will follow.

