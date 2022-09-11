New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sunday, September 11, 2022, will be the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Americans, injured many more, and caused terrible destruction.

Many Americans spend the day (and much of the weekend) reflecting on the events of the day, while others reach for lessons, understanding and prayer about the need to rely on God in times of trouble.

Faith leaders from across the country shared thoughts, prayers and memories with Fox News Digital of the day and what we all want to remember, as the nation remembers them and all those who have been harmed.

“Looking back at 9/11 reminds us of the fragility of our world and our inability to prevent every tragedy early,” said Dr. James Spencer, president of the DL Moody Center in Northfield, Massachusetts.

“We live in a broken world with people who often see violence and killing as the solution to their perceived problems,” Spencer added.

“Yet we also live in God’s world,” he continued.

“We need to see the tragedy of the 9/11 attacks, the glimmer of God’s image and wisdom as all kinds of women and men recognize evil and come together to help those who have been harmed by it,” he said. .

“9/11 is a day we will never forget,” Patti Garibe, national executive director of American Heritage Girls, a faith-based program dedicated to building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country, told Fox News Digital.

She said, “Every citizen glued to the television felt the need to do something to help the survivors … And so it began, individual by individual, community by community united over a common concern – the unjust loss of thousands of innocent lives. .”

“The idea for a community sock collection for firefighters started as a spark for a young American Heritage Girl Troop member,” said Garibe, of Cincinnati.

“My own college-aged daughter insisted on making the trek to New York City to help the Red Cross at the site.”

She noted that her daughter’s “memory of the event is not that of a bad mistake by misguided terrorists,” but rather, “of brave helpers who joined a common cause, regardless of their own life or health. . . .”

“That day,” said Garibai, “it doesn’t matter who you are [or] Where are you from – humanity helping humanity. From the literal ashes rose hope, unity and a renewed sense of community and nation.”

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor, founder of The Ark Torah Study and Coaching Program in Plantation, Florida, told Fox News Digital, “Where were you on 9/11?” is “still haunting us 21 years later.”

He said, “We pray that the nation’s grief never goes away, that the souls of the victims rest in peace, that their families find courage and that we all are protected from future attacks.”

“Today is not just a physical attack on our country’s borders, but an attack on our values ​​and way of life.”

“America was not built of steel or concrete, nor was it built by consumerism, technology or entertainment. America was built on eternal values: that every human being is created in the image of God and has inalienable rights.”

“Every human being is created with a purpose and together we share a history and a destiny.”

“In Jewish tradition,” he noted, “mourning a tragedy is also a call to action. Terrorists may succeed in taking precious lives, destroying buildings and shaking our nation, but they will never succeed in destroying our foundation.”

“We must march forward under the mantle of our national motto, ‘In God We Trust’,” he said, “and be empowered to be the great guide of light and freedom throughout the world.”

“We will never forget those who died that day here in New York, in Washington, DC and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and those who have died in the years since from 9/11-related illnesses.”

Archbishop Michael F. of the Diocese of Arlington, Va. Burbidge told Fox News Digital that during the commemoration, “we come together as a nation to mourn all those killed or injured in these attacks and their families. Changed forever.”

“We will also remember and honor the bravery and service of the first responders, medical personnel and all the ordinary people who risked their lives to help in any way they could,” he said.

He continued, “Especially this week, we are united in prayer for all those who died in the 9/11 attacks and for all those who have served that day and since. We thank them for God’s infinite love and ask that He watch over all who protect our country and bless us with His peace.”

Sheri Few, founder and president of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE), headquartered near Columbia, South Carolina, said we need to “rekindle American patriotism. Americans need to remember the patriotism that came after 9/11 and work to build pride in our country again.”

She added, “We must love one another, appreciate our differences, and rebuild the unity that was so prevalent on 9/12. God bless our great nation and may God unite us once again, unmoved by tragedy.”

“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21).

Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Brooklyn, NY, said, “The approach to September 11th will reflect on us, remembering the attacks that day in 2001.”

“We will never forget those who died that day here in New York, in Washington, DC and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — and those who have died in the years since from 9/11-related illnesses.”

He also said, “Looking back on that terrible day, we saw the worst of humanity in the violent destruction of human life.”

“In the midst of that darkness, we saw the bright lights of the bravery of the civilian heroes whose courage cost their lives, the bravery of first responders who answered the call to serve knowing they were risking their lives and the public good. Reaching out to support and comfort each other.”

He added, “In the spirit of hope in the midst of sorrow, we draw upon the words of St. Paul: “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​12:21)

Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, based in Greenville, SC, told Fox News Digital, “The attacks on 9/11 were horrific. We must never forget the lives lost and the families destroyed — nor should we. The brave men who risked their lives for their fellow Americans and Forget women.

“We must never forget the sense we have of being American, of being united and celebrating our union together as One Nation under God,” he said.

Hancock also said, “In the midst of bad evil, we saw great good. In that horror and heart-wrenching loss, the heart of our nation was revealed.”

“We have seen many examples of men willing to risk everything to protect others,” he said. “[They displayed] Courage with wisdom, action with self-restraint, self-assertion marked with self-control, and dignity with humility.”

Maureen Mackey of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this story.