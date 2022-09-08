New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wi., explained why he believes the Justice Department and other federal agencies are playing politics on “Hannity.”

Sen. Ron Johnson: But you know Sean, you mentioned a dual or two-tier justice system. I’m making at least a three-tiered call. You have Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden with Kid Gloves. Then you have one for other Americans. But then you have not only federal law enforcement and the Department of Justice, but federal agencies such as the IRS, OSHA, that go after the Democrats’ political opponents.

And that, you know, again, that’s very corrosive to our democracy. And we are seeing it time and time again. what we are Hearing from whistleblowers And God blesses them to come forward. You’ve got people of integrity in these agencies who want their agencies to have credibility and integrity, you know. So they are coming forward and talking about what they are seeing. And that is the only way we will restore integrity. We must understand the truth.

Check out the full interview below: