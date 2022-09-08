Hello Hello, OnPolitics readers!

The longest-ever reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the only monarch who knows most of her subjects, has come to an end.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died on Thursday at her estate Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, became King Charles III shortly after her death. Buckingham Palace released a black-bordered statement from “His Majesty the King” shortly after her death.

“The death of my beloved mother, the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all the members of my family,” the statement said. “We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt by countless people across the country, the territories and the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

it is Ella And Amy With today’s top stories from Washington (and beyond).

Congress leaders hailed Queen Elizabeth as a ‘devoted friend of liberty’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the US Capitol on Thursday as lawmakers gave a eulogy for Queen Elizabeth II.

Pelosi called the queen, who died Thursday at age 96, “a pillar of leadership on the global stage and a devoted friend of liberty.” The House plans to pass a mourning resolution on Tuesday before adjourning for the day in honor of its Queen.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., noted that the Queen was the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress, which she did in 1991. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised the late King for his. Efforts to ensure that “his reign was never really about himself”. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the queen “represented dignity, selflessness and what it means to live with true faith in God and his people.”

Order of Succession: With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is king and his wife, Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, is requested by Queen Elizabeth. (Charles was previously married to the late Princess Diana.) After Charles, the line of succession turns to his eldest son, Prince William, followed by the children of William and Duchess Kate. Here’s the full succession, broken down by USA TODAY’s graphics team.

Women Leaders: Liz Truss became the UK’s third female prime minister on Tuesday, a historic event that did not go unnoticed in the United States, which has yet to elect a woman president. What gives? Why do the British continue to choose women as their leaders while the US sticks with men? USA Today’s Michael Collins and Kim Hjelmgaard explain.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

How Obama’s White House Portraits Differ: Robert McCurdy, the artist Obama chose for his portrait, is known for his photorealistic oil paintings with unusually sparse backgrounds in which the subject holds no props, gestures, and smiles.

Robert McCurdy, the artist Obama chose for his portrait, is known for his photorealistic oil paintings with unusually sparse backgrounds in which the subject holds no props, gestures, and smiles. Blinken unveils $2 billion in aid to Ukraine : US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday announced more than $2 billion in major new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday announced more than $2 billion in major new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. A month into the Mar-a-Lago quest : A month after federal agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in an unprecedented search of the former president’s home, there have been a series of key revelations. Amid an intense court battle. Here’s what happened and what comes next.

: A month after federal agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in an unprecedented search of the former president’s home, there have been a series of key revelations. Amid an intense court battle. Here’s what happened and what comes next. Manchin called the student loan forgiveness plan ‘excessive’: Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan goes too far and that there are other ways to help borrowers.

Steve Bannon Pleads Not Guilty to Border Wall Fund Charges

Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to new criminal charges involving an alleged fundraising scheme.

Bannon and the “We Build the Wall” nonprofit have been charged with two counts of money laundering plus felony counts of conspiracy and scheme to defraud. Bannon and the group also face a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to defraud.

“There can’t be one set of rules for everyday people and another set for the rich and powerful — we all must play by the same rules and obey the law,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The case is expected to echo aspects of an earlier federal criminal case in which Bannon and three co-defendants were accused of conspiring to defraud donors who contributed more than $25 million to build a security wall along the US-Mexico border.

Those who reportedly participated in the crowdfunding campaign were assured that all money raised would go towards the construction project.

However, a federal indictment in that case alleges that Bannon and his co-defendants secretly withdrew thousands of dollars in donations. Federal prosecutors allege that Bannon raised more than $1 million through a nonprofit he controlled, and used the funds to pay personal and other expenses.

“Suffering is the price we pay for love.” Read Queen Elizabeth II’s most notable quotes from her 70-year reign. — Amy and Ella