On Politics: Press. Biden Considers Canceling $10K in Student Loan Debt

Three months before FBI agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, federal officials were privately outlining the urgency of a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents to Trump’s lawyers, according to the National Archives and a May letter. Records Administration.

In the communication, first disclosed by the conservative media outlet Just the News, the acting archivist briefly dismissed Trump’s efforts to shield the documents from scrutiny and notified the attorney that FBI agents would begin reviewing an initial cache of highly sensitive material recovered from Trump’s Florida property. January.

“The FBI and others in the intelligence community have an important national security interest in accessing this material,” Debra Steidel Wall wrote in a May 10 letter to Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran, adding that more than 100 classified documents were initially found. – 15 boxes of documents from Lagos were transferred to the National Archives.

The classified documents, Wall writes, represent more than 700 pages, adding that the papers were marked “classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret and including sensitive compartmentalized information and special access program material.”

Biden may move to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt as early as Wednesday

President Joe Biden is expected to announce as early as Wednesday whether to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, according to sources familiar with the discussions, as the White House nears a self-imposed deadline for a decision.

After weighing the course of action for months, the president is expected to announce the decision after returning to the White House from a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Any action would likely include extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments that was put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The President has said that he will take a decision by August 31. The parameters are still unclear. But the White House has zeroed in on a plan that would cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower, a figure Biden campaigned on, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Debt cancellation will be limited to borrowers with family incomes of $125,000 or less and will only apply to those with federal loans, not private loans. More than 43 million people in the U.S. have federal student loan debt, and the average borrower has about $37,000, according to data compiled by the Education Data Initiative. The outstanding federal loan balance is about $1.6 trillion.

Pressure from Democrats: Biden faces growing pressure from progressive Democrats to write off an even larger share of debt for Americans who take out federal loans to pay for college. But some Democratic economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, worry that debt cancellation could push inflation to 40-year highs.

South Dakota government faces ethics probe : The ethics board investigating a pair of complaints against Gov. Christy Noem voted to send one of those complaints to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

: The ethics board investigating a pair of complaints against Gov. Christy Noem voted to send one of those complaints to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office for investigation. The investigation into the disappearance of 43 students is on : Eight years after 43 teachers college students disappeared in Mexico, the country’s federal prosecutors have arrested a former attorney general — and issued arrest warrants for 80 others in connection with the disappearances.

: Eight years after 43 teachers college students disappeared in Mexico, the country’s federal prosecutors have arrested a former attorney general — and issued arrest warrants for 80 others in connection with the disappearances. Live Florida, New York primary updates : Voters in Florida and New York head to the polls Tuesday to decide primary races in which at least one leading Democratic House member will lose his seat. Follow along for the latest on this race.

: Voters in Florida and New York head to the polls Tuesday to decide primary races in which at least one leading Democratic House member will lose his seat. Follow along for the latest on this race. Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine is on life support, Russian troops are suffering massive casualties, and the rest of the world is reeling from severe food shortages, soaring inflation, the threat of nuclear disaster, and other woes caused by a brutal war that shows no sign of ending soon. the end

Ahead of the midterm elections in the United States, heated debate about voting access has gained momentum

Since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was pushed through Congress amid a push for racial justice during the civil rights movement, the US has seen such heated debate over how states conduct elections.

Many states adopted new rules making voting easier in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including no-excuse mail-in voting, early voting and same-day voter registration that were praised by leaders of both parties.

While many Democratic-led states worked to perpetuate those pandemic-era changes, Republican-controlled legislatures in swing states began championing election security measures that enacted stricter rules on mail-in ballots, voting hours and administrative oversight.

Local measures to restrict voting access: In Texas, GOP lawmakers successfully banned 24-hour and drive-thru voting, implemented ID requirements for mail-in ballots and established new crimes for denying poll watchers access and vote harvesting.

Meanwhile, with Congress failing to pass new voting rights legislation, Democratic-controlled states are also taking matters into their own hands.

Read our complete guide to US voter laws: As the country heads toward crucial midterm elections, the USA TODAY Network, with newsrooms in nearly every state, has gathered information from around the country that reviews those changes. The result is a Voting Rights Guide intended to help voters navigate how laws are changing in their state ahead of the fall contests.

The examination follows a USA Today report in 2021, which looked at more than 245 state laws and found that while some states expanded voting access, the cumulative result was that 55 million eligible voters are in states that have limited voting access. is

