On obscene, increasingly obscene football

And breathe. The Sky Sports countdown clock has finally reached zero. Fabrizio Romano turned off his phone and went on a well-deserved long rest. The legions of football fans on Disgraces social media with no apparent interest in real football have gone silent. The summer transfer window has finally closed. Praise the Lord with a loud hallelujah.

While apologizing to The Fiver’s flustered, speculation-spreading half-brother Rumor Mill, the comparatively sane among us remain unfazed by the speculation regarding this relentless horse trade. We look at the breathless tweets and counter-tweets, rumors and counter-rumors of those tasked with – and often encouraged by – this kind of nonsense, with a biased eye. Instead, we prefer to just wait and see. Wait and see who went where how as soon as the dust settled at the end of this obscene, increasingly obscene and vulgar global summer trolleybus.

In a rudderless country facing a cost-of-living crisis where, in one of his last speeches, the sitting prime minister advised people – hundreds and thousands of them football fans – in the face of winter misery, or worse, to replace their old kettle with a new one. one to cut £10 incoming energy bills worth over £7,000, the Premier League’s astonishing £1.13bn net spending (next highest: La Liga at £40m) should be a source of acute embarrassment, but it is trumpeted in all the usual places as some kind of triumph. Like it doesn’t really matter that we mugs are being bred to the bone to help pay for it all.

[We interrupt this Fiver to bring you news just in from the Fulham website: “All seats in the upper tier at the Fulham v Chelsea match are priced at £100 for adults and concessions, £70 for juniors, and are now on sale to supporters with a previous booking history.” £100! To watch Fulham play one football match! Fulham!!!]

And now the autopsy reports. Who had the best transfer window? Who had the worst? They are all full of conclusions, many based solely on fees paid to players who have not yet played their new clubs, and many of which will end up being a disastrous waste of money. On the surface, Manchester City, Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton appear to have done well, while Bournemouth and Leicester have not. For better or worse, Nottingham Forest have completed more summer deals than any other club in top division history, spending £139m on 21 players who may or may not support them. Is this a good window? Is it a bad window? Arguments will rage, but only time will tell, so let’s just put the kettle on – no, not the same kettle, new one, we are not made of money – and wait and see.

“We definitely found that no one was willing to do us a favor. The story about us has changed. If there is something inside the country, the teams will raise the price if it is Newcastle. It feels like we know we’re up against everyone else.” Poor Magpies manager Eddie Howe complains that Premier League rivals are inflating transfer fees for the Saudi-backed club, which managed to spare its owners just 115 in the summer million pounds or so. transfer window.

Eddie Howe, supposedly looking for a favor, earlier. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

“I am currently renovating my tired house in the Netherlands and using the website to sort my possessions. You take a photo, post it online, and offer customers a free product. It’s a neat arrangement, but sometimes even the freebie doesn’t change. The chair was offered within a few weeks and I named him Cristiano.” – Lindsey Williams

“With the Premier League fantasy football deadline approaching this weekend, any help with my striker’s dilemma: Should I keep my faith in Jesus or Darwin is natural selection?” — Sian Williams.

“What the hell inspired Manchester City (yesterday’s Fiver) to greet Manuel Akanji with a lightsaber arch? Is he really a Jedi? – Natalie O’Tem.

Send your emails to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our win-win letter of the day… Sian Williams.

Newcastle owners were shocked after a motorbike carrying two men in balaclavas ran into pedestrians before the Liverpool game. “The bike flew right next to us and could easily hit us,” said co-owner Mehrdad Godoussi. “It was a terrible incident. Amanda [Staveley] was pretty shocked.”

Brendan Rodgers has accused Wesley Fofana’s men of taking a “cheap shot” at him following an alleged update from the current Chelsea defender on Disgrace Instachat social media. “The post was probably… from people and representatives,” Rodgers sighed after a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United. “The kid is a great guy.”

Rogers and his basement boys. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Good news for James Tarkowski: Jurgen Klopp doesn’t expect Darwin Nunes to hurt anyone if he returns for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. “He learned his lesson,” Klopp reassured. “When I high-five him, I also slap him on the neck so he doesn’t forget [his suspension]. Now it can stop.”

Speaking of red cards, Alfredo Morelos returned to the Rangers squad for Saturday’s Old Firm game at Celtic after serving his latest suspension. “I had a good conversation with him last Sunday and I think he got the message and also worked hard to come back and help the team,” said coach Giovanni van Bronkhorst.