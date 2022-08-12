On January 6, the former police officer was sentenced to 7-plus years in jail in the case

WASHINGTON (AP) — An off-duty Virginia police officer Attacked the US Capitol On January 6, 2021, a fellow officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Thursday, matching the longest prison sentence ever handed down in hundreds of capital riot-related cases.

Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson US District Judge Christopher Cooper refused to go to court before sentencing him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after the prison term.

Federal prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence For Robertson. His sentence was the same as that of Guy Refitt A Texas man was armed with a handgun when he stormed the Capitol.

Robertson received credit for the 13 months he has already spent in custody. Robertson has been in prison since Cooper was ruled last year to have violated the terms of his early release by possessing weapons.

The judge said he was troubled by Robertson’s behavior since his arrest — not only his stockpiling of firearms but also his words advocating violence. After Jan. 6, Robertson told a friend he was willing to die fighting in a civil war, and the judge noted that he was committed to baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

Cooper’s calculated sentencing guidelines recommended seven years and three months to nine years in prison.

“It’s a long time because it reflects the seriousness of the crimes you were convicted of,” the judge said.

In April, a jury convicted Robertson of storming the Capitol to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. Jurors convicted him of all six counts in his indictment, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol and that he entered a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.

Robertson’s lawyers said the Army veteran uses a cane to walk after being shot in the right thigh in 2011 while working as a private contractor for the Defense Department in Afghanistan.

The judge said he agreed with jurors that Robertson went to the Capitol to interfere with a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Robertson was not an “active and willing participant,” Cooper said, not “some bystander.”

Robertson flew to Washington that morning with another off-duty Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker, and a third man, a neighbor who has not been charged in the case.

Fraker was scheduled to stand trial alongside Robertson before pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in March and agreeing to cooperate with federal authorities. Cooper will sentence Fracker next Tuesday.

Prosecutors urged Cooper to spare Fracker a prison term And he will be sentenced to six months probation along with house arrest or “community arrest”. They said Fraker’s “full” cooperation and trial testimony were critical to the convictions against Robertson.

Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, asked for a prison sentence of less than two years and three months. He questioned the fairness of the wide gap in sentences recommended by prosecutors given the similar behavior of Robertson and Fracker.

His lawyer told the judge that Robertson had served his country and community with distinction.

“His life is already ruined,” Rollins said.

Robertson and Fracker were among several current or former law enforcement officers who joined the riots. Prosecutors said Robertson used his law enforcement and military training to block police officers trying to stop the advancing mob.

Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Aloi said Robertson prepared for violence when he drove to the Capitol and did a “victory lap” inside the building, where he posed for a selfie with Fraker.

“The defendant, by all accounts, was proud of his behavior on January 6,” she said.

Jurors saw some of Robertson’s posts on social media before and after the riots. In a Facebook post on November 7, 2020, Robertson said, “Disenfranchisement through fraud is my hard way.”

“I have spent most of my adult life fighting a counter-insurgency. (I am) going to be part of one and be very effective,” he wrote.

In a letter to the judge , Robertson Jan. 6 said he took full responsibility for his actions and “any poor decisions I made.” He blamed the vitriolic content of his social media posts on a mix of stress, alcohol abuse and “drowning down deep ‘rabbit holes’ of election conspiracy theory”.

“I sat up late at night drinking heavily and responding to articles and sites that Facebook gave me,” he wrote.

The town fired Robertson and Fracker after the riot. Rocky Mount is located 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Roanoke, Virginia and has about 5,000 residents.

About 850 people have been charged with federal crimes Regarding their conduct on 6th January. More than 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor crimes, and more than 230 have been sentenced so far.

Robertson’s jury trial was the second in a Capitol riot case; The refit is first. Jurors unanimously found the seven capital rioters guilty of all charges in their respective indictments.

For complete coverage of the January 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege