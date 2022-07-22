New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

At the select committee’s final hearing of the summer on Jan. 6, the panel sought a minute-by-minute explanation of former President Trump’s actions during the Capitol Hill riots Thursday evening and his deliberate decision not to act. Condemn the violence of his assistants.

“Here’s what will be clear by the end of this hearing,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger said while opening it. “President Trump did not fail to act in the one hundred and eighty-seven minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home. He chose not to act.”

Kinzinger noted that “the crowd was fulfilling President Trump’s intent” in delaying the vote count “so, he didn’t interfere.”

Much of the evidence proposed by the committee has been previously reported or presented, although not on prime time TV.

Throughout the hearing, the committee offered testimony from Trump aides who urged the president to make stronger condemnations of the riots as they unfolded.

The hearing included testimony and text messages from Donald Trump Jr., former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, former national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, former press aide Sarah Matthews and others, expressing disappointment that Trump did not try to make the situation worse. Pottinger and Matthews testified in person, while the testimony of others was recorded.

The committee played snippets of a recorded interview it conducted with an unnamed former White House national security official. The staffer, whose voice was unclear to conceal his identity, said White House officials were “in shock” about what was happening in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A member of the Democratic panel from Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria said Trump “didn’t call to issue orders. Didn’t call to offer help.”

The committee also provided testimony from Mark Robinson, a retired DC Metro Police sergeant who was in Trump’s motorcade to address the Ellipse.

Robinson, who was not in Trump’s car, testified that he was told there was a “heated argument” between the president and his security detail about the ride to the Capitol, but did not offer to corroborate former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that a physical altercation took place. place

Committee chairman Benny Thompson, who participated in the inquiry remotely due to the coronavirus diagnosis, said the committee “will reconvene in September” as “the inquiry moves forward”.

Rep. Cheney added that the committee had “significantly more to do.”

In closing statements, committee members argued that former President Trump violated his oath of office by not taking more action to quell the riots.

“Regardless of your politics and whatever you think of the election results, we as Americans must all agree: Donald Trump’s conduct on January 6 was the highest violation of his oath of office and a complete disregard of his responsibility to our country,” said Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois. “This is a stain on our history. It is an insult to all who have sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy. When we present our full findings, we will recommend changes in laws and policies to protect against another January 6. The energy that Donald Trump ignited that day has not gone away.

