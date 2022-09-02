New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol is inviting former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for a “voluntary” interview about his role in then-President Trump’s election fraud claims after the 2020 election. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., announced Thursday.

A statement from the committee said there was evidence that Gingrich allegedly consulted with several senior advisers to then-President Trump about television ads “based on and amplified by known false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.”

The statement also alleges that Gingrich was “involved in several other aspects of the scheme to manipulate the 2020 election and prevent a transfer of power, including the Jan. 6 violence. Thompson said the committee would like to conduct a voluntary transcript. Interview with Gingrich during the week of Sept. 19.”

The Jan. 6 committee is asking Gingrich for “any other communications you may have had with the White House, President Trump, Trump’s legal team or other individuals involved in the events of Jan. 6.”

In a Sept. 1 letter from Thompson to Gingrich, Jan. 6 that the committee obtained communications between him and individuals including Jared Kushner and Jason Miller, where he “provided detailed input to television ads and based on false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.”

“These advertising efforts were not designed to encourage voting for a particular candidate. Rather, these efforts sought to cast doubt on the outcome of the election. After Voting has already taken place. They encouraged people to contact their state officials and pressure them to challenge and overturn the election results. To that end, these advertisements were deliberately aired in the days leading up to December 14, 2020, the day when electors of each state gather to cast their ballots for the President and Vice President,” the letter said.

In one alleged communication the committee obtained from Gingrich to individuals including Kushner and Miller in response to a “proposed script for a television ad about election fraud,” he said the goal was to “inflame the nation’s anger with new verifiable. Information the American people have never seen before.”[.] . . . If we inform the American people they will be convinced and it will infuriate them[,] Then they put pressure on legislators and governors.

Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, accused Gingrich of “wanting to stir up anger” a week later.[s]Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to shoot him. Someone’s going to kill.”

The Mississippi congressman said the committee had information indicating Gingrich was “involved in a fraudulent voter scheme.”

“Is there someone responsible for coordinating all the elections? All the electors in the contest must meet,” Evans said. [D]ecember 14 and send ballots to forced contests that the House will have to settle,” Gingrich allegedly wrote to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

After the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, Gingrich emailed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at 10:42 p.m., saying, “[a]Letters were returned from state legislators about verifying voters[?],” Thompson said.