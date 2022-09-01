On January 6, rioter Julian Khatter pleaded guilty to assaulting the late officer Brian Cicnick.

Khatar pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police with a dangerous weapon.

Khater faces 78 to 97 months in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 13.

Police officials described some of the worst hand-to-hand combat in the area where Siknik was injured.

WASHINGTON — The Jan. 6 rioter who pepper-sprayed Capitol Police Officer Brian Cicnik pleaded guilty Thursday and faces more than six years in prison when he is sentenced — one of the longest sentences since the riot.

Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. He faces 78 to 97 months in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13 by U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan under federal guidelines. Khater also faces an obligation to pay restitution to victims of the assault who suffered bodily injury, which will be determined at sentencing, Hogan said.

“Yes, your honor,” Khater said, when Hogan asked if he wanted to plead guilty.

Khater’s co-defendant, George Tanios, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors on July 27 and faces up to six months in prison and a $20,000 fine when he is sentenced Dec. 6, under federal guidelines.

The longest sentences ever handed down were 87 months for Thomas Robertson and 63 months for Mark Ponder and Robert Scott Palmer. All three men were separately charged with assaulting police officers outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol to block Joe Biden’s certificate of election victory.

Tanios bought two cans of Frontiersman bear spray and two cans of pepper spray the day before the riot and carried them in his backpack, according to court records. Khater asked for bear spray after police sprayed rioters with pepper spray, and according to court records, Khater was caught on video recording the pepper spray during the siege.

Hogan recited the details of the attack that Khater sprayed three officers in the face — two from the Capitol Police and one from the DC Metro Police — with pepper spray instead of bear spray.

Siknik died the next day of natural causes of stroke.

A fellow officer’s account of the attack on Siknik provided some of the most harrowing testimony during House investigative hearings about the Capitol attack.

Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards, who suffered a concussion when she was knocked to the ground while fighting rioters outside the west front of the Capitol, saw Siknik holding his head and sitting up after being sprayed. But she said it turned pale instead of the typical red in reaction to the pepper spray.

“All of a sudden, I see movement to my left and I turn and it’s Officer Siknik and this is a head in his hand,” Edwards testified June 9 at a House committee hearing investigating the assault. “And it was ghostly pale, which I thought at the time was because it had been sprayed and I was concerned.”