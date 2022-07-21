On Jan. 6, the panel will examine Trump’s 187 minutes in the capital attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee Its final hearing on Thursday night aimed to show that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the gruesome US Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead watched on television at the White House “hilariously”.

The prime-time hearing enters 187 minutes of Trump’s failure to act on January 6, 2021, despite pleas from aides, friends and even his family. The panel argues that the losing president’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory have left the United States with lasting questions about the resilience of its democracy.

“This is a profound moment of reckoning for America,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a committee member.

With first-hand testimony from two former White House aides And excerpts from the committee’s more than 1,000 interviews, Thursday night’s session will add a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that have at times captivated the nation and left a record for history.

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released video of four former White House aides — Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Security Assistant General Keith Kellogg, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Molly Michael, the executive assistant to the president — testifying about Trump’s involvement. A private dining room with the TV on as violence erupts.

“Everybody’s watching television,” Kellogg said.

Returning to prime time for the first time since a series of hearings began, the panel intends to explain how close the United States came to what a retired federal judge testified this summer as a constitutional crisis.

January 6’s events will be recounted “minute by minute,” said the panel’s vice chair, Rep. said Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

“You’ll hear that Donald Trump didn’t pick up the phone that day to order help from his administration,” Cheney said.

“He didn’t call the military. His secretary of defense didn’t get an order. He didn’t call his attorney general. He didn’t talk to the Department of Homeland Security,” Cheney said. “Mike Pence did all those things; Donald Trump didn’t.”

The hearing will show never-before-seen outtakes of a Jan. 7 video in which White House aides urged Trump to craft a national healing message to the nation. The footage shows how Trump struggled to condemn a mob of his supporters who violently breached the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the matter who granted anonymity to discuss the matter before releasing it publicly.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump wanted to include language apologizing for the riots in the speech, but White House lawyers advised against it. Trump reluctantly condemned the riots in a three-minute speech that night.

Former White House aides who testified Thursday. Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger and then-press aide Sarah Matthews both tendered their resignations on January 6, 2021 after witnessing that day. Trump dismissed the inquiries on social media and dismissed much of the evidence as bogus.

Rip. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chairman, is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and will attend via video. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., R-Ill., who led combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Rep. A former naval officer leading the session with Adam Kinzinger She said she expects testimony from White House aides to be “really compelling.”

“They believed in what they were doing, but they didn’t believe in a stolen election,” Luria said.

White House aides weren’t the only ones to call it quits that day. The panel is expected to provide the number of Trump administration aides and cabinet members who resigned after Trump’s failure to withdraw the attack. Some cabinet members were so concerned that they discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

As the panel gathers evidence and prepares to release a preliminary report of findings, it has amassed the most substantial public record yet of what has led Americans to attack the very seat of democracy.

Although the committee cannot lay criminal charges, the Justice Department oversees its work.

So far, more than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the capital riots. More than 330 of them pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. More than 200 defendants were convicted and nearly 100 received prison terms.

It is uncertain whether Trump or the former president’s top allies will face serious charges. No former president has been federally prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that Jan. 6 was “the most extensive investigation and the most significant investigation the Department of Justice has ever entered into.”

“We have to get it right,” Garland said. “For people who are concerned, as I think every American should be, we need to do two things: We need to hold every person criminally responsible for trying to tamper with a legitimate election accountable, and we need to do it in a way that’s done with integrity and professionalism.”

In delving into the timeline, the panel aimed to show what happened between the time Trump left the stage at his “Stop the Steel” rally shortly after 1:10 p.m., after telling supporters to march to the Capitol, and three hours later, when he issued a video address from the Rose Garden. In it he told the rioters to “go home”, but also hailed them as “very special”.

It is also expected to provide additional evidence regarding Trump’s confrontation with Secret Service agents Who refused to take him to the Capitol – witness account disputed by security detail.

Five people were killed as Trump supporters clashed with police to storm the Capitol. One officer testified that she was “sliding in other people’s blood” as she tried to stop the crowd. A Trump supporter was shot dead by police.

“The president didn’t do much but happily watch television at this point,” Kinzinger said.

Not only did Trump refuse to tell the crowd to leave the Capitol, he didn’t call for backup from other parts of the government and gave no orders to deploy the National Guard, Cheney said.

This was despite countless pleas from Trump aides and allies, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to previous testimony and text messages obtained by the committee.

“You’ll hear leaders on Capitol Hill begging the president for help,” Cheney said, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who indicated he was “terrified” and called multiple members of President Trump’s family after he couldn’t be persuaded. The president himself.”

The panel stated that their investigation is ongoing and other investigations are likely to take place. It hopes to compile a preliminary report this fall and a final report by the end of this session of Congress.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the January 6 committee hearings at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.