Omicron signs US deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company’s next-generation Covid-19 vaccine targeting the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Ample supply this winter for all those wanting an upgrade booster.

The order of the bivalent shot comes after the federal government announced last month that it had received 105 million doses of the vaccine. from rival drugmaker Pfizer. Both orders are scheduled for delivery in the fall and winter, assuming regulators sign off on their effect.

Omicron genus Dominating the US since December with the BA.5 subvariant Now causing a massive wave of infections across the country, even President Joe Biden has been infected .

“We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and continue to expand Americans’ access to the best vaccines and treatments,” Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra said in a statement. “As we look ahead to the fall and winter, we’re doing just that — making sure Americans have the tools they need to stay safe and help our nation move forward.”

The US orders with Pfizer and Moderna each include options to buy 300 million doses, but the Biden administration has said it needs more funding from Congress to reach that amount.

About 261 million Americans have received at least one Covid-19 shot, but only 108 million have received a booster.

