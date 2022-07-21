New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Australia on Thursday reported its highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus, but hospital admissions remained near record levels as authorities struggled to get ahead of the highly contagious Omicron variants.

BA.4/5 variants are good at evading immune protection from vaccination or prior infection and are leading to an increase in new infections worldwide.

Australia is reporting its highest daily toll since the first Omicron wave earlier this year, with 89 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday and 90 on Wednesday. Just 55,600 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest since May 18.

BA.5 dominates as a US OMICRON subvariant

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said state leaders and federal health officials have not recommended mandating masks in indoor venues, despite calls for some doctors to do so.

Australia has avoided the high death tolls seen in other countries during the first waves of the pandemic because of a high level of public compliance with strict social distancing restrictions.

But there is little public appetite for a return to such measures to beat the latest surge in infections, and Albanians have resisted pressure from some health experts to impose mask orders.

“It’s no good having a mandate unless it’s enforced,” Albanese told ABC radio.

He said health authorities should also consider the effects of stricter restrictions on mental health.

The latest Omicron wave sees the number of people with COVID-19 in Australian hospitals peaking in January. About 5,350 patients are in hospitals and many states are grappling with record admissions.

Officials urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people get booster shots urgently, with only 71% of the eligible population getting their boosters. 95% of those over 16 had two doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, Australia has recorded 9 million cases of COVID-19 and 10,968 deaths.