The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. The findings warrant further study to confirm the findings and have not yet been validated by peer review.

Children’s noses are well protected against Omicron

A small study suggests that the Omicron variant is more effective at infecting children through the nose than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

In earlier pandemics, children’s noses were less welcoming to the virus that causes COVID-19 than adults’ noses. Studies of the original SARS-CoV-2 and some of its variants have found that it has stronger immune responses in the cells lining the noses than in the nasal-lining cells of adults, and that it is less efficient at making copies of itself in children. Noses. But in recent test-tube experiments in which 23 healthy children and 15 healthy adults mixed the virus with nasal cells, antiviral protection in the children’s noses was “less pronounced in the case of Omicron,” the researchers reported Monday in PLOS Biology. They report that Omicron replicates more efficiently in children’s nasal-lining cells compared to both delta and original virus.

“These data are consistent with the number of pediatric infections observed during the Omicron wave,” the researchers wrote, calling for additional studies.

Smell problems may predict memory problems after COVID-19

The severity of olfactory dysfunction after coronavirus infection is a better predictor of long-term cognitive impairment than the overall severity of COVID-19, according to an Argentine study.

The researchers studied a random sample of 766 people over the age of 60, about 90% of whom were infected with the virus. Physical, cognitive, and neuropsychiatric tests conducted three to six months after infection show some degree of memory impairment in two-thirds of those infected. After taking into account people’s other risk factors, the severity of the loss of smell, called anosmia, “is not a clinical condition, but a significant (predicted) cognitive impairment,” the researchers reported Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 online. San Diego.

“If we have more insight into who experiences, or at least predicts, a significant long-term cognitive impact of the COVID-19 infection, we can track it and start developing methods to prevent it,” said study leader Gabriela González—an Aleman of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina in Buenos Aires. said in the announcement.

Vaccination mandates are linked to better nursing-home staffing

In US states that mandated COVID-19 vaccines for nursing home staff, the rules achieved the desired effect and did not lead to mass resignations and or staff shortages, a study found.

However, in states without such mandates, nursing homes experienced staffing shortages during the study period, researchers reported Friday at the JAMA Health Forum. According to data collected from mid-June to mid-November 2021 from the National Healthcare Safety Network, in the 12 states with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, staff vaccination coverage rates ranged from 78.7% to 95.2%. States without mandates “had consistently lower staff vaccination coverage throughout the study window” and “higher rates of reported staff shortages during the study period,” according to the report.

“The association of mandates with high vaccine coverage is in contrast to prior efforts to increase uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine through education, outreach, and incentives among nursing home staff,” the researchers said. “The data suggests that fears of massive staff shortages due to vaccination mandates are unfounded,” they added.