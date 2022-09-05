Omicron boosters: do I need one, and if so, when?

Enlarge this image toggle signature Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends updated COVID boosters for people aged 12 years and older.

These newly approved shots are modified versions of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines and are available at pharmacies, clinics and doctor’s offices across the country.

The boosters target both the original coronavirus strain and the two omicron subvariants that cause most of the current infections. Vaccine manufacturers have struggled to change vaccines as they have become less effective against newer options.

“This virus has mutated so quickly in the last two years,” says Judith Guzman-Cottrill, an infectious disease specialist at the Oregon Health and Science University. “I feel like we played catch up and finally caught up,” says Guzman-Cottrill.

The updated Pfizer booster is available for everyone 12 years and older. The Moderna Booster is available to anyone over the age of 18.

“If you qualify, now is the time to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR. “I strongly recommend that you get it,” she says.

But after speaking with several infectious disease experts, we found that there is a range of opinions about who needs to increase the dose and when. So, if you are making this decision, here are some things to consider:

Who needs a booster ASAP?

“I would recommend this booster for people who are immunocompromised or over 60. [old] and above,” says Monica Gandy, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco. Gandhi says that people from these groups are most at risk.

According to CDC guidance, people are eligible to get vaccinated if at least two months have passed since they received their last COVID, booster, or initial vaccine, but some vaccine experts say it’s best to wait at least four months.

“I’ll get it,” says the doctor. Bob Wachter, who is in his 60s and in good health. “I have about eight months left until my fourth shot. Therefore, my immunity was significantly weakened, ”Wachter says. He plans to get an upgraded booster as soon as it becomes available as a safeguard against a serious infection given that COVID is still widely circulating from about 400 deaths per day.

“There is no doubt that revaccination increases the chance that you will have a benign case,” he says if you become infected.

Wachter also agrees with the CDC’s recommendation that young people get a booster dose. Strengthening can protect against the risk of prolonged COVID, he said, and helps protect society as a whole by reducing transmission if another spike occurs.

“There are good reasons to get infected, even for people who have little chance of getting a super-severe infection,” Wachter says.

When does it make sense to wait?

If you have recently had a COVID infection, it makes sense to wait.

Guzman-Cottrill and her children had a mild infection in August, so she says she will wait until November to get vaccinated.

“Our natural antibody response will protect us from COVID for several more months. So I think it makes sense to wait and get a renewed booster about three months after we tested positive for COVID,” she says.

It corresponds recommendations from CDC vaccine consultants People who have recently had COVID-19 may consider delaying booster vaccinations by three months. That’s what the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he plans to do. Fauci tested positive in mid-June and says he will wait three months before receiving an updated booster.

Guzman-Cottrill says both of her teens will also get a new booster “to protect us from COVID this winter so we can avoid sick days at work and school,” she says.

Can I get the maximum protection vaccine during the holidays?

It wouldn’t be surprising if there’s another spike in COVID this winter. Because booster protection can only last a few months, some people say they plan to wait to get a new booster to have maximum protection when the risk of infection is higher. “You can make a rational argument for waiting until the incidence rates go up,” Wachter says.

If you’re trying to time it for the highest-risk period, he says, there are likely to be many more cases in December and January than in September and October.

However, according to Wachter, this strategy is a bit like trying to time the stock market. It is difficult to predict exactly when a surge will occur, so there is a risk of waiting.

“Essentially, you are accepting a period of vulnerability that you don’t want,” he says. “And when I weigh it all, I think it would be better if I didn’t.”

Another argument against waiting is that booster shot protection is not instantaneous. “Our immune system takes several weeks to prepare,” says the doctor. Aniruddha Hazra, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago. He says it might be risky to wait until the wave has already begun.

Khazra notes that vaccines can activate our immune system in several ways. Immune cells known as B cells help produce antibodies that fight the virus for a short time. Studies show that COVID vaccines increase antibody levels for a few months, but then they begin to disappear. After that, B cells and another type of immune cell known as T cells, which can destroy infected cells, remain alive. build a deeper immune system.

Goats and soda Increased durability: data shows how long the third shot lasts

He says this deeper immunity was caused by the original vaccines, so everyone who has been vaccinated should have some protection against COVID. “This [new] The booster will definitely provide you with higher levels of antibodies which are short term and short lived. It can also provide deeper immunity,” he says.

Will the new booster shots completely prevent COVID infection?

No. Updated boosters have generated a lot of enthusiasm, but they are not a panacea.

As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved, it has become more contagious, which is why delta and omicron have led to such large spikes despite widespread vaccination in the US.

“The purpose of this vaccine is to prevent serious diseases,” the report says. Paul Offit, director Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He argues that many people who have already received three doses of the vaccine remain well protected, so he sees no clear benefit in giving new boosters to everyone 12 and older.

According to CDC data, people who received one or two booster doses have a 0.024% chance of being hospitalized with COVID-19. For people under 50, it is even lower – 0.014%.

Offit agrees that certain groups should get new boosters, including the elderly (he says aged 70 and over), immunocompromised people, and people with chronic illnesses that cause them with an increased risk of serious illness. But he questions the value of yet another booster for healthy young adults.

Offit says he had a mild infection in May that lasted for several days. He decided not to buy a new booster. “I think I’m protected from a serious illness.”

The new boosters provide several months of protection against infection, he says, but there is no clear evidence of benefit other than that.