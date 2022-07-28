New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Representatives of the people. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y., joined far-left activists Thursday in calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Democrats joined the MoveOn and We Demand Justice groups to present a petition to impeach Thomas that has garnered more than 1.2 million signatures.

“Let me be clear, Clarence Thomas is a corrupt jurist and should have no place on our highest court.” Omar said in his speech In the program. “Clarence Thomas has spent the past three decades working with his wife from the bench to handle cases related to her political interests.

“There is no way Clarence Thomas can be seen as a neutral juror and should not be deciding cases while his wife is actively working to overturn the election,” she continued. “Our failure to hold him accountable will further delegitimize the court and embolden other judges to act in lockstep with his actions. Clarence Thomas is too compromised to sit on the court, and I will be the first member of Congress to call for his impeachment.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas no longer teaches at the George Washington Law Seminar after the scandal

Omar called for the Supreme Court to be packed with more justices, saying, “We can’t wait until this extremist, radical religious right court takes away our rights one by one.”

Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, was asked to speak to the committee on Jan. 6 after she disclosed conversations with former President Donald Trump’s team that led to the riots at the US Capitol. Certifying Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory.

In June, Ginny Thomas told The Daily Caller that she couldn’t wait to speak to the committee and was eager to “clear up any misconceptions” about her communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump lawyer John Eastman.

But Thomas’ lawyer asked the committee for more information on why her testimony was needed, arguing it would serve to further “the baseless harassment she has been facing since January 6.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., responded Sunday that the committee indicated it could subpoena Thomas if she does not agree to testify voluntarily.

