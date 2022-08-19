New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olympic medalist Dina Asher-Smith is calling for more funding to research the impact on a woman’s athletic performance after a British runner finished last in the 100m title at the European Championships in Munich.

In the middle of her race on Tuesday, the 26-year-old suffered a cramp in her calf, due to her period, and finished last. Asher-Smith, however, easily qualified for the 200m semifinals later in the week, on Thursday evening.

“It’s a huge factor for women in sports,” she said BBC Sport. “I think it’s something more people need to research from a sports science perspective.”

“Sometimes you’ll see girls who are very consistent take random dips, and behind the scenes they’re really struggling,” Usher-Smith added. “It could do with more funding because if it was a men’s issue, we’d have a million different ways to deal with things.”

Los Angeles Sparks and Liz Cambage are splitting up

“[It was] Girl thing [on Tuesday]. It’s disappointing, but only one of them,” she said shortly after winning her Thursday race in 22.53 seconds.

“It’s a shame because I’m in really good shape, so I’m really looking to come here and run fast, but sometimes, things don’t go that way.”

Recently, more female athletes have begun to speak more openly about how periods affect their performance on the field, including one of the world’s top female golfers, Lydia Ko. Fellow European medalist Jenny Meadows also agreed with Asher-Smith’s comments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s important for a global superstar like Dina to say, ‘This is normal, this affects me too,'” Meadows said. “It affects every single woman and includes people at the top of the sport like Dina. This is an important reminder to all of us to be kind. Every woman is different.”