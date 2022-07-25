New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former US track and field star Michael Johnson has hit back at accusations of racism after questioning the accuracy of some finishing times at the world athletics championships.

Johnson’s doubt came to light when Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record time of 12.12 seconds in the 100m hurdles semifinals. She went even faster in the wind aided finals. She previously finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at the 2019 World Championships.

According to The New York Times, it wasn’t the record-breaking performance that raised eyebrows, but everyone who scored a personal best in the race.

Johnson, who won four Olympic gold medals in his career in the 200m, 400m and 4x400m relay, questioned whether the hurdle time was correct.

“I don’t believe 100h times are perfect. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 national records set. And Cindy Sember’s quote after her PB/NR was ‘I’m running too slow!’ All the athletes were shocked,” he wrote. “Heat 2 showed us first a winning time of 12.53. After few seconds it shows 12.43. A drop of .01 is common. .10 not.”

Johnson faced accusations of bias against the Nigerian team.

“My job as a commentator is to commentate. 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) wondering if the timing system is not working properly, I’ve been attacked, accused of racism and questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and value. To win. Not acceptable. I’m moving on.” Tweeted.

Amusan said after the race that she did not expect to set the world record, but was confident in her ability as a hurdler.

“I’m confident in my abilities, but I’m not expecting a world record at these championships,” she said. “The goal is always to execute well and succeed.”

The previous record was set by American Kenny Harrison by .08 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.