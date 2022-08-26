Olympic champion Marnie McBean says she was asked to join Hockey Canada’s oversight team.

The Canadian Olympic champion says she was asked to join Hockey Canada’s supervisory committee, but the offer was withdrawn after she lobbied for a leadership change in response to a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the organization in recent months.

Rower and three-time Olympian Marnie McBean said she was approached by renowned PR firm Navigator earlier this month.

McBean said she was asked to be a member of an ad hoc committee of independent experts tasked with monitoring and advising on Hockey Canada’s previously announced plan to eliminate “toxic” behavior in the sport.

TSN first announced the offer to McBean on Thursday.

McBean told CBC News on Friday that she had signaled to the firm that she would consider joining the committee if there was a reshuffle in Hockey Canada’s top management. The resignation of Michael Brind’Amour as chairman is the only such change the organization has announced since the scandal erupted.

“They knew my acceptance threshold”

McBean said days after her initial discussions with Navigator, the firm said other senior officials would remain and that McBean’s offer to join the committee was rescinded.

“I felt that when the Navigator removed the offer because they knew Hockey Canada would not pass my acceptance threshold, they were also disappointed; they expected otherwise,” McBean said in an email to CBC News.

Navigator and Hockey Canada have not yet responded to requests for comment submitted Thursday.

In May, Hockey Canada reached a settlement with a young woman who claims she was sexually assaulted in London, Ontario. in 2018 by eight Canadian Hockey League (KHL) players, including members of the junior world team.

Halifax Police then announced that they had opened an investigation into a gang sexual assault allegation involving players from the 2003 World Youth Hockey Team.

Sport Canada, a branch of the federal heritage department, has frozen funding for Hockey Canada while sponsors dropped out .

Action plan published by Hockey Canada in July includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for complaints of abuse. It states that the results will be released annually to “hold Hockey Canada to account.”

According to the action plan, members of the special commission must be appointed by September 12.