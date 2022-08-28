New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Retired ski racer Lindsay Vonn announced Saturday the death of her mother, Linda Lindy Anne Lund, after losing her yearlong battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Lund died Thursday night, less than a year after her ALS diagnosis, Vaughn said.

“My sweet mom Lindy lost her battle with ALS,” Vaughn wrote in an Instagram post. “Exactly one year after diagnosis she died peacefully as I held her hand. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her, but I am also grateful that she is no longer suffering and at peace. She was a shining light. Never dim and I will always be inspired by her.”

Van Post has a gallery of photos of the two of them.

Lindsey Vonn Mother shares special message for Bottling Alls: ‘We celebrate you every day’

The Olympic gold medalist’s post also included an excerpt from her memoir, which she said was “unfortunately appropriate.”

“This book is dedicated to my mother,” reads the synopsis. “Not because of what she did for my skiing career, but because of how her constant positivity shaped me into the person I am, and especially off the slopes.”

“Every adversity I faced, I gained perspective and inspiration from her,” the excerpt continued. “Despite the hardships she faced in her life, they made her stronger, kinder and more humble. That kind of grit shaped me from a young age; I know it now, whether I knew it or not.”

Vonn posted an Instagram in July celebrating her mother’s strength and resilience, a year after her initial diagnosis. Several pictures of the two are also included in this post.

“Since having a stroke while giving birth to me, my mother has been a picture of strength and, more specifically, resilience,” Vaughn wrote at the time. “She’s always given me the will to keep fighting whenever I’ve had an injury or an obstacle in skiing and in life. Now she exudes that resilience more than ever. There are good days and there are bad days, but every day we have is a great day with her.”

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression battle: ‘I realized something was really wrong’

The ski racer said her family all came together to help Lund, which was “a testament to her person and mother.”

Vaughn explained that her family was keeping the situation private, but her mother wanted to show her ALS battle to raise awareness.

“I will do my best to honor her and raise awareness for ALS. We love you mom and we celebrate you every day,” Vaughn wrote.

In June, Vonn was inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame and dedicated her acceptance speech to her mother.

“She taught me so much about strength and character, and because of the example my mother set, I was able to overcome any obstacle that was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom,” Vaughn said.

ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurological disease that affects the nerve cell responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

There is no cure for the disease, but treatments are available to help alleviate and control some symptoms.