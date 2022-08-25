New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Wilde is talking about being handed custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason come on While appearing on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The infamous incident happened in April when the 38-year-old director and actress was introducing her upcoming psychological drama “Don’t Worry Darling” to an audience at the biggest annual gathering for movie theater owners.

“This is my office,” Wilde told Variety, speaking for the first time about the headline-making moment in an interview published Wednesday. “In any other office, this would be seen as assault.”

She continued, “It’s really upsetting. It shouldn’t have happened. There was a huge breach in security, it’s really scary.”

“There are so many badges and hurdles you have to jump to get into that room of distinction Covid Wristbands required to gain access to the event and tests to be taken days in advance — it requires forethought,” the “House” alum added.

At the time, Sudeikis’ spokesman insisted he had “no prior knowledge” of how the Wild would be served with documents related to custody arrangements for their son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

“Papers have been drafted to establish jurisdiction over Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis’ children,” a rep for the 46-year-old actor told Fox News Digital in April.

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would be delivered, as this was entirely up to the process service company involved and he would never have condoned serving her in such an inappropriate manner.”

During the incident, the “Tron: Legacy” actress was discussing her film when she was interrupted by a woman who handed her a manila envelope marked “Personal and Confidential”.

She decided to open the envelope, as she thought it might be a script, but quickly continued her presentation after a brief look at its contents.

Wilde, at the time, was more concerned about the implications the incident would have on others associated with the film.

Although Variety noted that Wild refrained from naming Sudeikis when discussing the incident, the actress appeared to refer to her ex-partner, who she admitted was not entirely surprised by the move.

“I hate that this nastiness is distracting from so many people’s work and from the studio I’m representing there,” the “Booksmart” director said. “Trying to sabotage it is really mean. But I have work to do. I’m not easily distracted.”

She continued, “But, you know, sadly, it’s not a complete surprise to me. I mean, there was a reason I left that relationship.”

Wilde also expressed regret for publicly revealing a private matter involving her children.

“The only people that got hurt were my kids because they had to see it, and they never had to know that it happened. To me, it was horrible, but the victims were 8- and 5-year-olds. , and that’s really sad,” she said.

Wilde added, “I chose to become an actress. I willingly stepped into the spotlight. But it wasn’t what my kids wanted. And when my kids were dragged into it, it was painful.”

Representatives for Sudeikis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

After seven years of engagement, the couple announced their separation in November 2020. “Ted Lasso” The star and “The Lazarus Effect” actress have been engaged in a bitter custody battle for the past few months.

Wilde scored her first court victory earlier this month when a judge ruled that California is the home state for their children, where she lives. Sudeikis filed a petition against Wilde since New York was considered a home state for the children.

Wilde is currently dating “Don’t Worry Darling” star Harry Styles. Both went public with their romance in January 2021.

In her interview with Variety, Wilde explained that she decided to postpone work on her next directorial project, “Perfect,” to spend more time with her children.

“This year it became clear to me that it was time for me to be a stay-at-home mom,” Wild said.

“This isn’t the year I’m on set, it’s all inclusive. It’s time to pause when I have kids and dedicate myself to them.”

Otis and Daisy are “my world,” the filmmaker told the outlet.

“They are my best friends,” she added.