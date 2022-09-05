New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Wilde She dismissed the “tabloid gossip” surrounding her latest film “Don’t Worry Darling” while answering press questions at the Venice Film Festival.

According to multiple reports, Wilde, who starred in and directed the film, was asked about Florence Pugh’s absence from the press event. Following filming, there were rumors of a falling out between Pugh and Wilde after the director began a romantic relationship with lead actor Harry Styles.

Pugh never publicly addressed the gossip.

“Florence is a force, and we’re so grateful she was able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune,'” Wilde told reporters Monday. “As a director, I know how devastating it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to Denise Villeneuve, for helping us. And we’re really excited about celebrating her work tonight. I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as our leader. . She was amazing in the movie.”

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Land in Italy as Florence Pugh Abandons ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Film Festival Press

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the Internet feeds itself,” she added. “I don’t need to contribute. It’s played well enough.”

Although not involved in press for the film, Pugh is expected to appear on the red carpet ahead of the premiere.

Wilde also managed to dodge a question about Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the lead role and later replaced by Styles. Wilde recently claimed that LaBeouf was fired to keep Pugh “safe” on set. However, the actor shared the receipts showing that he had dropped out of the film due to the rehearsal schedule.

Panel moderator Giulia D’Agnolo Vallon fielded a question from The Hollywood Reporter that was intended to clarify what actually happened.

“I think this question was answered when she talked about the Internet,” Vallon replied.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Wilde argued She fired LaBeouf To “protect” the “safe, trusting environment” she wanted to create on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling”.

“His process is not compatible with the ethics I demand in my productions,” she told Variety. “He has a process that in some ways seems to require combative energy and I personally don’t believe that is conducive to the best performances.

“I believe the best way is to create a safe, trusting environment for people to do their best work. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to protect the production and the actors. That’s my job.”

LaBeouf has reportedly had scheduling conflicts, but a December 2020 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, alleges physical, mental and emotional abuse. The lawsuit is ongoing and is set for trial in April 2023.

“A lot of things came to light after it happened that really bothered me in terms of his behavior… Especially with a movie like this, I knew I was going to be asking Florence to be in a very vulnerable situation, and my priority was to make her feel safe and support her,” Wilde said. .

LaBeouf recently addressed the claims that got him fired “Don’t Worry Darling” In an open letter to the director Wilde, and he admitted that he has now been sober for 627 days. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on December 11, 2020, three days after he began his sobriety journey.

“I have a little girl, Isabel; she’s five months old and the last half of her smile is starting to develop; it’s amazing. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are on our way to a healthy family with love & mutual respect,” he wrote. .

“My failures with Komma are basic and real, but they are not the narrative presented. There is a time and place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a delicate situation with respect for her and for the truth. , hence my silence. But your film and my ‘fires’ ‘There will be no court date to deal with the facts of this situation. If lies are repeated in public they become true. So, it does a lot more. It’s difficult for me to dig myself out of the hole I dug myself with my behavior and be able to support my family.”

He said: “I’ve never been fired, Olivia. And the current social landscape, I fully understand the appeal of pushing a story because of the social currency it brings. It’s not true. So I humbly ask. As someone with an eye for making things right, you tell the story to yourself. Will fix it as best as possible. I hope none of this affects you negatively and your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

LaBeouf was also present in Venice as “Padre Pio” was set to premiere.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.